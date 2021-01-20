Ryan Ellis Embarks a Part-Time Schedule at BJ McLeod Motorsports

31-year-old Virginia-Native returns to BJMM for 2021 NXS season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 20, 2021): BJ McLeod Motorsports announces today that Ryan Ellis to drive the No. 99 car on a part-time NXS schedule with BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) in 2021.

For the first time since 2016, Ellis will run a multiple-race schedule with the NXS team. Ellis is no stranger to BJ McLeod Motorsports. In 2018, Ellis first stepped in the No. 78 Xfinity car at Daytona International Speedway. The next year, Ellis also ran for the team at Iowa and Elkhart Lake, where he finished 17th, his career best in the BJMM car.

“It’s so great to be back with BJ and everyone at BJ McLeod Motorsports. It’s been a few years since I’ve had this number of races secured at this point in the year, so I think 2021 will be a big year,” said Ellis. “I’m also really excited at how quickly BJ’s program has grown, obviously with the Live Fast team with Matt Tifft and with the addition of the late model team. I have a lot of fun working with this team and I’m excited to be part of their continued growth.”

“It’s so awesome to have Ryan drive for us again,” said BJ McLeod. “His diligence and hard work to get back in a race car pairs well with how we as a team operate, so it’s a great fit for both parties.

Currently, Ellis is scheduled for Darlington, Mid-Ohio, Road America, and Kansas. Ellis will bring Keen Parts / Corvetteparts.net with him on board as a primary sponsor to Darlington, Martinsville, and Circuit of the America’s.

“I can’t thank Tom and TJ Keen for taking the jump with me to secure the number of races we have at this point. They’re some of the best people you’ll ever meet and I’m so lucky to call them friends and sponsors,” said Ellis.

BJ McLeod Motorsports will once again field three full-time NXS entries in 2021. In addition, BJ and Jessica (McLeod) have partnered with Matt Tifft to form Live Fast Motorsports (LFM), operating under the charter that Tifft and McLeod obtained alongside Joe Falk. LFM will field the No. 78 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021 with a strategic partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 33-race NXS season will begin with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN Radio.

Sponsorship and other details regarding Ellis’s 2021 NXS season with BJMM will be announced at a later date. For more information about BJ McLeod Motorsports, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com.

About Keen Parts

Whether you are looking for a complete interior for your vintage '58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your '09, Keen Parts will have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want.

About Ryan Ellis

Follow Ryan Ellis news and updates on www.ryanellismotorsports.com



About BJ McLeod Motorsports

BJ McLeod Motorsports is owned by current NASCAR Cup driver, BJ McLeod, and his wife Jessica. For more information about BJ McLeod Motorsports, including sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com.