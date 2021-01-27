Ty Dillon joins Joe Gibbs Racing for select Xfinity events

Another name has been added to Joe Gibbs Racing’s lineup for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after it was announced that Ty Dillon will be joining the organization and pilot the No. 54 Toyota Supra on a part-time basis.

The 28-year-old native from Lewisville, North Carolina, will make his first start with JGR in the Xfinity Series season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on February 13. He is also scheduled to compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 27, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6 and at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24.

Dillon is coming off his fourth full-time season with Germain Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. With Germain Racing ceasing operations due to sponsor GEICO parting ways from the team, Dillon was initially left without a ride heading into the 2021 season. Currently, he has joined forces with Gaunt Brothers Racing to drive the No. 96 Toyota Camry as he attempts to qualify for the 63rd annual running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14.

The 2021 Xfinity Series season will mark Dillon’s first appearance in the series since he made select starts in 2018 with Richard Childress Racing. In 146 previous starts, he has recorded one victory, which occurred at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July 2014. He has also recorded four poles, 33 top-five results, 88 top-10 results, 586 laps led, an average result of 10.5 and a best points result of third place in 2015.

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” Dillon said. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

Dillon will serve as one of multiple competitors to pilot JGR’s No. 54 “all-star” car throughout the 2021 Xfinity Series season, including Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs. Busch, the all-time winningest driver in the Xfinity circuit with 97 career victories, will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, Circuit of the Americas on May 22, Texas Motor Speedway on June 12, Nashville Superspeedway on June 19 and at Road America on July 3. Truex, a two-time Xfinity champion who has not competed in series since 2010, will drive the No. 54 Toyota Supra at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10 while Hamlin, the reigning three-time Daytona 500 champion, will make his series’ one-race appearance at Darlington Raceway on September 4 during Labor Day Weekend. Gibbs, a full-time ARCA Menards Series competitor for JGR and a newcomer to the Xfinity Series, will compete in select events, beginning at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on February 20. Chris Gayle will be serving as crew chief for the No. 54 team.

“Ty Dillon is going to be a great addition to our Xfinity lineup,” Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for Joe Gibbs Racing, added. “Ty has a lot of experience across the board and that will definitely be an asset to our whole group as we get going this season.”

A full schedule of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota team for the 2021 Xfinity Series season will be announced at a later date.