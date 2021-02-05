GMS Racing ARCA East New Smyrna Preview

Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

New Smyrna Speedway Stats

No prior starts at New Smyrna Speedway ﻿2020 Stats – ARCA Menards Series West

Starts: 8, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 6

Notes:

Jack Wood joins GMS Racing for the 2021 season. Wood will make his first start at New Smyrna Speedway and his first start in the ARCA Menards Series East.

Wood previously competed part-time for a family-run team in the ARCA West Series and earned one top-five and eight top-10 finishes in 14 starts throughout the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 406 this week in New Smyrna. This chassis was raced eight times by the team in 2020 and finished first or second in seven of those eight events.

Quote:

“We had good momentum through the test at New Smyrna and I feel confident going back. The test was my first look at the track, I’ve never raced there before so it’ll be fun. I’m excited to get to work with everyone at GMS and Chevrolet, we’re kicking it off with two races in one week so it’s going to be hard work. Short track racing is where I came from so being able to get acclimated to a new team with a style of racing that I’m familiar with is a confidence boost. Hopefully we’re in victory lane on Monday night.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum, Chase Purdy and Raphael Lessard. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship.

