Brittney Zamora to drive for Rette Jones Racing in Daytona ARCA opener

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.: Officials from Rette Jones Racing (RJR) announced today that female standout Brittney Zamora has been tapped to drive the team’s No. 30 Ford Fusion in Saturday afternoon’s Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire ARCA Menards Series season opener from Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

ARCA championship-winning crew chief and team co-owner Mark Rette will guide Zamora as she prepares to make her superspeedway ARCA debut on Feb. 13, 2021.

Square1 Flex, VISA, Pit Road Pals and Davis Groupe Promotions will serve as Zamora’s marketing partners for the first ARCA Menards Series race of 2021.

A native of Kennewick, Washington, Zamora burst onto the racing scene with success in the Northwest Super Late Model Series in 2017 and 2018 and became the first female to win a championship in the series.

In fact, Zamora carried the title honors for two consecutive seasons, drawing the attention of many, including ARCA Menards Series West championship team Bill McAnally Racing who signed the promising driver to a full ARCA Menards Series West schedule in 2019.

In her rookie ARCA West season, she scored two poles, netted six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and captured fifth in the championship standings. She earned a career-best third twice at Tucson (Ariz.) Speedway and Evergreen (Wash.) Speedway.

She joined Jefferson Racing in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic played havoc with her racing schedule, leaving her to piece races together on a variety of different levels.

Regrouped and determined to race on the east coast, the 21-year-old worked hard during the offseason committed to aligning herself with good people and a winning organization like Rette Jones Racing.

“I am really excited to be joining Rette Jones Racing for my first superspeedway race,” said Zamora. “It is going to be a great experience and I am going to learn a lot. Daytona is a track I have always dreamed of racing at.

“I am confident in Mark (Rette), the RJR team and myself to be successful at Daytona. If luck stays on our side, I know we will have a strong chance to be in contention for a podium and possibly even a win.”

Rette Jones Racing is no stranger to success at Daytona. In January 2020, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team topped the speed charts with female driver Dominique Van Wieringen and contended for a top-five finish before being swept into an accident nearly halfway into last February’s race.

In 2017, RJR finished second in the ARCA season-opener with team co-owner Terry Jones who led 25 of the event’s 80 laps. Jones was preparing to a potentially winning move in the closing laps, but a late-race caution forced the event to end under yellow flag conditions.

Knowing his team is capable of success in front of a captive audience has Rette excited about Zamora’s ARCA Menards Series debut in the sport’s biggest race.

“I’m excited,” offered Rette. “Brittney should be too. I really feel like our No. 30 Square1 Flex Ford Fusion is going to be fast and I know Brittney isn’t afraid to drive, so we should be right up there with the best of the best in the series.

“I’m glad she turned some laps during the open ARCA Menards Series test in January and hopefully that track time will prove to be valuable for when she climbs aboard our race car with an opportunity to become the first female winner in ARCA national series history.

“We had that chance last year with Dominique but came up short. I’m thankful to have a second opportunity to do that this year with Brittney.”

RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.

The Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire (80 laps | 200 miles) is the first of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Fri., Feb. 12 with a one-hour session from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Group qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 13 at 8:30 a.m. The season-opener for the 69th consecutive ARCA season is set to take the green flag shortly after 1:30 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the intent of building a successful racing operation built around the fundamentals of hard work and a never give up attitude.

Owned by racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR plan to field a full-time entry in 2021 in the ARCA Menards Series East, while also hopeful to field vehicles in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

The winning ARCA East team also offers technical and setup intel as part of its technical alliance partnership program.