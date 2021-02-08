FedEx Racing Express Facts – Clash at Daytona International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Busch Clash

Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 9/7:00 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 35 laps/126.35 miles

Track Shape: Road Course

Track Length: 3.57 miles

2019 Winner: Erik Jones

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Busch Clash at Daytona: Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team return to begin their 2021 NASCAR Cup Series campaign this Tuesday with the 35-lap Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course. A three-time winner of the event on the Daytona oval (2006, 2014 and 2016), Hamlin is one of only six drivers to win both the Clash and DAYTONA 500 during the same Speedweeks. His only previous start on the infield road course yielded a second-place finish.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Daytona International Speedway – Clash

Races: 14 (oval)

Wins: 3 (2006, 2014, 2016)

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 8

Laps Led: 154

Hamlin Conversation – Clash:

You had another great season in 2020. Looking ahead to this year, what can we expect from you and the FedEx team?

“We made it to the Championship 4 again last season, and our goal starting today is to get back there again for a shot at bringing home the title. I know Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) and the rest of the team are ready to go, and so am I. We’re excited to get back out on the track for the 2021 season.”

Thoughts on the Clash now being on the road course?

“It’s kind of a cool change. We’ll be back racing the road course for points in a couple weeks, so it’s a good opportunity to get some laps down and see how we do. We started second and finished second on this course last year, so we’ll see if we can make enough improvements to move up one more spot.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Daytona (Clash): FedEx Express is pleased to recognize the team members at the MCOR ramp in Orlando, Fla., for their exceptional performance by featuring the letters MCOR on the B-post of the FedEx #11 at the historic 2021 Busch Clash at Daytona. This dedicated team of employees is a three-time winner of the FY21 Ramp of the Month award for July, August and November. The team is coming off an historic peak season and playing a pivotal role in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Central Florida.

FedEx Office – Closest to Daytona International Speedway: 2274 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach, (386) 323-7840