iRacing One Year Later

The spring of 2020 was a difficult period of time for many different sports, including more or less every aspect of motorsports too as delays to the start of many different seasons left fans waiting for the return of racing – this did lead to the launch of something else though, the launch of iRacing to a wider audience, and as an esports title. But with racing back in full swing, has the hype and passion around iRacing died down, or is there still an opportunity for further success in the fledgling sport?

Newer events made ready – Whilst regular racing is set to move forward, the fans that have been attracted to iRacing are certainly being catered for too, particularly as some professional still look to actively take part in the virtual sport too. With direct support from many of the big racing organisations too as NASCAR have recently announced the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series for 2021, this certainly still look to be on the up and up for the virtual sport.

Growing fans in esports across the board – The impact of last year has had a wider-reaching effect on esports as a whole too as viewership across the board has increased, not only for iRacing but for a growing number of different games – this wider audience covers many different bases particularly as there has been an increase in punters for virtual betting like those at esportsbetting.site which cover a wide range of the most popular titles. With the increased attention from last year and the most recent successes, the growing number of fans can certainly help virtual racing as a whole.

Big updates have come too – With a growing number of new users and the attention brought about by last year, more subscription services have led to more development within the game too – this has led to a number of bigger updates that have improved the game for players which can help grow the excitement in 2021. Big update cycles are what will keep games like this in the public eye and up to date, and the big updates will be great for the budding esports scene.

Motorsports as a whole isn’t set to get started until a little later this year with early spring being the start date for many, if you’re looking to scratch the itch a little then iRacing could certainly be an option to get you back in the mood for motorsports nice and early and provide some entertainment for the first few months of the year.