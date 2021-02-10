Ford Performance NASCAR: Busch Clash Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series – Busch Clash

Daytona International Speedway | Tuesday, February 9, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

3rd — Joey Logano

10th — Matt DiBenedetto

12th — Aric Almirola

13th — Ryan Blaney

14th — Ryan Newman

15th — Kevin Harvick

16th — Chris Buescher

17th — Brad Keselowski

20th — Cole Custer

FORD PERFORMANCE QUOTES

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang — HOW DO YOU SUM UP TONIGHT? “Perseverance, just keep fighting. it’s a small field so you can always come back. All of the cars run off the road in the bus stop and got my grille packed full of mud. It’s not even grass back there, it’s just mud so I felt like I was dirt racing again. And then we got that cleaned out and was getting close to being in position to win it, I don’t understand the call NASCAR made there. I’ve got to talk to them. That’s a move that’s been made for the 10 years, 11 years I’ve been doing this. I don’t know why it’s not ok now. I just want consistent officiating. That’s all I’m looking for, so just trying to understand that a little bit better. It might be on me, I’ve got to look at it. And then we fought. We got close. I just ran out of tires there at the end and tires ended up passing us.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Great Lakes Flooring Ford Mustang — WHAT WAS YOUR POINT OF VIEW ON WHAT HAPPENED? “Just two guys going hard. We didn’t really get away from him like I needed to on the last lap there after we passed him. I didn’t get away from him. I kind of slipped up one or two corners and he was able to get into me there and kind of keep me close. I hit the mud hard on the backstretch and kind of let him get even closer and then I was trying to protect against the dive bomb there and I braked deeper in that corner than I had braked all night and he set it off in there and we came together and neither one of us won the race. It definitely sucks for sure, but I appreciate the fast car and it’s a shame it didn’t happen.”

YOU AND CHASE SPOKE CALMLY AFTERWARDS, BUT IF THAT HAPPENS IN THE 500 IS THE POST-RACE EXCHANGE ANY DIFFERENT? “A race is a race. I don’t care if it’s an exhibition race or a normal points race. I don’t care about that. It’s racing, but I was upset about it, for sure. Chase and I know each other well. I know he didn’t do it on purpose, but sending it off in there hard like anybody would do it’s just a shame we both got taken out or neither one of us won the race. If you’re gonna make a move like that make sure you either win the race, don’t let the third-place guy do it.”

CHASE SAID HE HATES THAT IT HAPPENED, BUT WHAT HAPPENED FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE? “I hate it happened, too. It didn’t work out for either of us. We were just racing hard and I had a little bit fresher tires there. We saved a set and got back to second there and his car was really good. I had to use up a lot to get to him and I kind of tried to protect and I drove into the last corner really deep to try to make sure I didn’t get dive bombed like that, but we just came together there. What are you gonna do? I appreciate the Penske boys and what they do. I missed turn one over there leading earlier and they were able to recover from that, so thanks to Great Lakes Flooring and Menards and Ford. I think we learned something for next week and excited to get the 500 going this weekend.”