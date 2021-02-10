Ripper Coffee Company Partners with Tanner Gray for Daytona ARCA Race

Gray Brothers Unite to Pursue Common Goal

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2021) – David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that Ripper Coffee Company will be a primary partner in the ARCA Menards Series on the No. 17 Ford Fusion driven by Tanner Gray.

Ripper Coffee Company will adorn Gray’s Ford Fusion for the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire on Saturday, February 13. This is the lone scheduled ARCA start in 2021 for Gray as he focuses on his second full-time truck season behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 for DGR.

Ripper Coffee is part of the growing e-commerce coffee trend and the newly formed company is using motorsports as part of its marketing plan. “Racing has a large fanbase and this is an opportunity for me to gain exposure for my brand,” said Bryce Gray, co-owner of Ripper Coffee. “Tanner also happens to be one of my siblings and this is a cool way to support him in his career and it be beneficial to both of us.”

Gray will enter this Saturday’s ARCA National Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for a chance to secure his first career ARCA win. The New Mexico native has 14 ARCA National Series starts under his belt and one start at Saturday’s high-banked 2.5-mile oval. Gray’s sole start at the Daytona superspeedway was last year in February when he started 11th and finished 16th.

“Having a new partner come on board is always a positive,” said team owner David Gilliland. “Ripper Coffee is a young company and I’m glad they see racing as a valuable way to grow their business. Tanner is a talented driver and we’re happy to have Ripper Coffee join us.”

Ripper Coffee Company’s debut on Gray’s No. 17 Ford Fusion at Daytona will air live on Fox Sports 1 at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.﻿

About The Ripper Cult Company

The Ripper Cult Company was created by two dudes who love going fast, drinking superior coffee and having fun. The focus of our brand is centered around three things; apparel designed for those who enjoy quality garments and original designs, high quality handcrafted coffee roasts that will surely rock your socks off and supplying behind the scenes footage of custom builds, sweet rides and anything else that rips. Our mission is to develop and provide the highest quality products possible to our friends, family and fellow rippers across the globe. Visit therippercultcompany.com to learn more.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.