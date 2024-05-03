TOP ALCOHOL DRAGSTER, TOP ALCOHOL FUNNY CAR RETURN TO THRILL FANS AT CLEETUS AND CARS BURNOUT RIVALS EVENT IN INDY

INDIANAPOLIS (May 3, 2024) – For the fourth straight year, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will feature a festive atmosphere in May, as the popular Cleetus and Cars Burnout Rivals event will take place on Friday and Saturday.

As part of the unique event, NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car categories will enjoy a featured spotlight, starting with a pair of qualifying rounds on Friday and eliminations on Saturday.

Several top names in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series will be racing during the special regional event, including legendary Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart, who made his Top Fuel debut this season, former Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion Angelle Sampey and longtime nitro standout Tommy Johnson Jr.

Stewart, Sampey and Johnson will be three of the featured drivers in the talent-heavy TAD and TAFC categories this weekend at the Cleetus and Cars Burnout Rivals event, which was made popular by YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland. The action-packed two-day event features burnouts, exotic car drag racing and a full-field Ford Crown Victoria oval race.

The pair of NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol classes were included during the event, for the first time last year and return in 2024, adding an even more excitement to what’s become a thrilling two-day event for fans at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“It was really exciting to have our drivers in Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car receive a big spotlight at this huge event a year ago, and we’re looking forward to having them be a part of all the festivities again,” NHRA Vice President of Track Management and Operations Kasey Coler said. “The Cleetus and Cars Burnout Rivals events in Indy have had great crowds and an incredible atmosphere every year. It’s such a fun and unique event, and we can’t wait to have another great weekend this year.”

With a massive YouTube following of more than three million subscribers, McFarland has created an incredible atmosphere with his Cleetus and Cars Burnout Rivals events. The weekend that has garnered huge crowds in Indy the past three years. The addition of the talent-heavy Top Alcohol classes only added to the excitement, with drivers competing for championship points and a full regional event payout.

For fans experiencing the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series for the first time, they will get the chance to enjoy incredible action in both classes, with Top Alcohol Dragsters making low five-second runs at more than 270 mph and Top Alcohol Funny Cars going five seconds in the quarter-mile and more than 250 mph.

The Indianapolis event will also include the Indy 800 on Friday, a special event on the IRP oval track featuring a fleet of identically prepared Ford Crown Victoria cars. In addition to a large on-site fanbase, Cleetus and Cars Burnout Rivals events offer live streaming to fans across the world. Last year, tickets were sold to fans from 40 different U.S. states, as well as Canada and Australia, with drivers from all four regions in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series competing at the event.

To purchase tickets to Cleetus and Cars Burnout Rivals and to view a full weekend schedule, fans can visit www.RaceIRP.com/Cleetus. For more information on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

GENERAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 3

9:00 AM – Parking Lot and Pit Gate Opens

1:00 PM – Spectator Gates Open

On-Track: Indy 800 presented by Heat Wave Visual, plus Top Alcohol Qualifying and YouTuber meet and greets.

Saturday, May 4

8:00 AM – Parking Lot and Pit Gate Opens

11:00 AM – Spectator Gates Open

On-Track: Burnout Rivals and Pro Burnout Competition; Streetcar Shootout, Top Alcohol Eliminations, grudge racing and YouTuber meet and greets.

About NHRA

Headquartered in San Dimas, Calif., NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.