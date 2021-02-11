ANDREW RANGER JOINS AVION MOTORSPORTS RS1 SERIES

(February 10, 2021) The growth of the Avion Motorsports RS1 Series has been moving at a swift pace since the series began four years ago. Racers and fans have taken notice of the successful venture and there will be even greater progress in 2021. Five new race cars will be on the grid at the season opener and driving his familiar number 27 full time in the RS1 Cup Series this summer will be Roxton Pond, Quebec driver Andrew Ranger.

Ranger brings a long list of driving credentials with him to the Avion RS1 Series. He is the winningest driver in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series collecting 28 race victories and a three-time series Champion. Ranger has also competed in the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series in both Canada and the U.S. He also has plenty of other stock car, sportscar and open wheel racing experience.

Andrew Ranger is looking forward to the new challenge of the Avion RS1 Cup Series. “The Avion group approached me at the beginning of the year and asked me to take a look at the series. When I did my research, I liked very much what I saw. They have a very competitive group; some talented drivers and I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of these RS1 cars” said Ranger.

Avion Motorsports is thrilled to have a driver of Ranger’s experience and caliber join them for 2021.

“When we launched the Avion RS1 Series we knew that the formula was right, we planned our growth over the first few seasons, and now we’ve reached the point where elite level drivers are joining series. That will take our program to another level of success” said Avion Motorsports General Manager Al Lebert.

This is just the first of many new and exciting developments this year for the 2021 Avion Motorsports RS1 season.

“We’re expanding our schedule to include a new track; we’ll open our season at Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon on June 19th. The fields are growing, we’ll have more new drivers, new sponsorship partners and a few other surprises to announce in the coming weeks” stated Lebert. “2021 is really looking good and we expect to take a giant step forward in our growth process” he added.

The Avion Motorsports RS1 Series will compete at a mix of oval track and road course events in 2021. Avion builds and maintains each of the purpose-built cars to maintain equal performance and enhanced competition by keeping the control of in the driver’s hands.

