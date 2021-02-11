Young’s Motorsports NextEra Energy Resources 250 Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | NextEra Energy Resources 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2020 Driver Points Position: N|A | 2020 Owner Points Position: 24th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 3

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: Road racing standout Kris Wright joins Young’s Motorsports for the full 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season beginning with Friday night’s NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver enters the Truck Series scene after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 123rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 122 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has seven prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Daytona with a best finish of fourth twice, most recently with Ben Rhodes in February 2018.

Staying Busy: In addition to his duties in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Young’s Motorsports, Wright has been staying busy with competition in Super Late Models at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, where Wright has been competing in this year’s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

Seat Time: To help prepare Kris Wright for his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, Wright tested the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet ARCA car at the 2.5-mile superspeedway during the series’ open test in January 2021.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway: “I am excited to get to Daytona this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team. It’s going to be a very competitive race, but I hope luck is on our side and we can have a strong finish with our F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado.”

On 2021 Truck Series Outlook: “I have a lot to learn, but I’m excited for this challenge with Eddie (Troconis), Tyler (Young), and everyone on this Young’s Motorsports team. Plenty of chances means plenty of opportunity and I’m ready to get going.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2020 Driver Points Position: 17th

2020 Owner Points Position: N|A

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 13

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: After a solid rookie season for Young’s Motorsports, especially during a pandemic, Tate Fogleman will return for a sophomore season for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team aboard the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports.

With Fogleman’s return, Young’s Motorsports will return to a three-truck operation for the first time since 2019. The team will also reintroduce the No. 12 for competition, utilizing the number for the first time since 2019.

Daytona Facts: Fogleman, the son of former NASCAR driver Jay Fogleman plans to make his second start at the “World Center of Racing” on Friday night. Last February, he qualified a strong 18th and was contending for a top-10 finish before being shoved into a mid-race accident, relegating him to a 30th place finish.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the NextEra Energy Resources 250.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

A Look Back: Even with a worldwide pandemic, Fogleman completed a full 23-race schedule in 2020 earning a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway in August, while also tallying three top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes throughout the seven-month season.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway: “I’m definitely going to Daytona looking for some redemption this weekend. The Young’s Motorsports team has really brought some strong trucks to the superspeedways, so I know I’ll have a really competitive No. 12 Solid Rock Carriers Chevrolet Silverado.

“Hopefully, we’ll be up there racing at the front with my other Young’s Motorsports teammates and contending for a strong top-10 finish.”

On 2021 Truck Series Outlook: “I learned a lot during the 2020 season all things considered. We grew immensely as a team and I think we can continue to build on what we started even with the addition of “Pickle” as crew chief.

“I’m pumped to get the season started and drive.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Raised On Blacktop | American Pavement Specialists

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2020 Driver Points Position: 20th | 2020 Owner Points Position: 26th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 2

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome Back: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will return to Young’s Motorsports for a third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season aboard the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado with veteran crew chief Joe Lax calling the shots.

Daytona Facts: Creve Coeur, Mo. native Spencer Boyd will make his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Daytona on Friday night.

In his two previous starts, Boyd has a track-best fourth in February 2019 and overcame an early race tango to post a solid 19th place finish last year.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In four years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 47 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway: “I always look forward to superspeedways, so Daytona can’t get here quick enough. Ready to hit the pavement with Raised on Blacktop on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.”

On 2021 Truck Series Outlook: “With the expansion of Young’s Motorsports, I am really excited. We have a lot of great things going on and feel we are in the best spot as an organization going into 2021.”

Race Information:

The NextEra Energy Resources 250 (100 laps | 250 miles) is the first of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Thurs, Feb. 11 from 5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., Feb. 12 beginning at 3:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.