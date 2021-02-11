Rackley W.A.R. Race Preview: Timothy Peters – Daytona International Speedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: NextEra Energy 250

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021

Venue: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway

Track Description: 2.5-mile tri oval

Race: 100 laps, 250 miles

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

At the ‘World Center of Racing’ … This weekend marks Timothy Peters’ twelfth Daytona International Speedway

appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The Danville, Va.,-native has one win (2010), three top-five

finishes and five top-10 finishes, with 54 laps led in 11 starts.

Restrictor Plate Stats: In 21 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on restrictor plate tracks (Daytona

International Speedway and the Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway), Peters has collected four wins (Daytona 2010, and

Talladega 2014, 2015, 2018), eight top-five finishes, and 11 top-ten finishes. He has an average finish of 10.85 and collected

a pole award in 2015 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … While this marks crew chief Chad Kendrick’s first season with Rackley W.A.R., it will

mark his fourth season atop the pit box for Peters. In 2009, Kendrick and Peters shared a career-first series NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series victory at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. That season the pair earned five top-five finishes

and 13 top-ten finishes while leading 143 laps. Together for three seasons (2008, 2009, and 2017), they have collected one

win, six top-five finishes and 18 top-ten finishes as well as one pole award (Nashville).

Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has one victory with John King (2012), two topfive finishes and six top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Daytona Beach, Fla.,-facility in 12

starts.

Catch the Action … The NextEra Energy 250 will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, February 12 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). It will

also broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Qualifying for the

first event of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1. In

addition, the practice session on Thursday, February 11 will be televised live on FS1 at 5:30 p.m. (ET).

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R

On returning to the Daytona International Speedway:

“I am excited to return to the Daytona International Speedway with Rackley W.A.R. Daytona (International Speedway) has

been good to me over the years, including a special trip to victory lane in 2010.



“Everyone has worked hard to get to this point, and I cannot wait to get on track on Thursday in my No. 25 Rackley Roofing

Chevrolet Silverado.”

TIMOTHY PETERS DAYTONA PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

February 17, 2006 GM Flex Fuel 250 28 12 102/102 running 0

February 13, 2009 Nextera Energy Resources 250 18 6 100/100 running 0

February 13, 2010 NextEra Energy Resources 250 24 1 100/100 running 5

February 18, 2011 NextEra Energy Resources 250 18 11 103/103 running 12

February 24, 2012 NextEra Energy Resources 250 27 2 109/109 running 0

February 22, 2013 Nextera Energy Resources 250 23 27 92/100 crash 0

February 21, 2014 Nextera Energy Resources 250 18 2 100/100 running 20

February 20, 2015 Nextera Energy Resources 250 32 24 48/100 crash 0

February 19, 2016 Nextera Energy Resources 250 3 15 100/100 running 15

February 24, 2017 Nextera Energy Resources 250 5 17 99/100 running 2

February 15, 2019 Nextera Energy 250 28 7 111/111 running 0