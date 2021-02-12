Chris Buescher – Daytona 500 Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Daytona 500 – Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Daytona International Speedway

Buescher makes his 11th Cup start on the oval at DIS on Sunday, and sixth in the Daytona 500.

In 10 prior events, Buescher has five top-10s, including three inside the top-five. He’s coming off back-to-back top-10 runs at DIS after finishing third in the 2020 season opener and ninth last summer. He also finished fifth in the 2018 edition of ‘The Great American Race.’

Buescher will roll off the grid 22nd on Sunday after finishing 10th in his Duel qualifying race Thursday night.

Dating back to his last four Superspeedway events, Buescher has only one finish outside the top-10, crossing the line sixth at Talladega last spring in addition to the two Daytona events.

In three NXS races on the oval, Buescher had a best finish of second in Jack Roush’s No. 60 entry in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Daytona International Speedway

Lambert will be atop the box for his ninth Daytona 500 Sunday, and second with Buescher. It marks his 17th Cup race on the oval at DIS, where he has an average finish of 17.1 with six top-10s.

Lambert and Buescher are coming off two-straight top-10s at DIS, including third in the 2020 season kickoff event, followed by ninth in the summer race. Lambert also led Newman to four additional top-10s back in the No. 31 entry, including a fifth-place run in the 2017 summer race, and three eighth-place finishes (one in 2015, two in 2018).

Lambert also called two NXS events with Elliott Sadler at Daytona in 2012, finishing third and sixth, respectively.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing in the 500:

“I think ultimately you go into every speedway race with the same mentality and that’s to be there at the end when it matters and put yourself in position. We were both able to do that last year in the 500 and a couple of the other speedway races, so we’ll keep that same mindset. Jimmy Fennig and Roush Fenway Racing has had terrific speed on the speedways for a number of years now, so we know we’re going to have a good opportunity with our Fastenal Mustang to be there. It’s just a matter of staying clean through most of it, trying to avoid the melees that are sure to happen, that always do, and, again, just be in position at the end. That’s all you can ask and hope that it plays out just a little bit better for us this time around.”

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers 3M, Dewalt, Protective Industrial Products, and Widia, on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes in the Daytona 500. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.