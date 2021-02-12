Fanaply and JTG Daugherty Racing Continue Innovative Digital Collectible Partnership

Bringing digital collectible trading cards to race fans everywhere!

HARRISBURG, N.C., February 12, 2021 – Today JTG Daugherty Racing announced an extension of its partnership with Fanaply – the leading digital collectibles marketplace – as its Official Digital Collectibles Partner to create limited-edition digital collectibles for their drivers commemorating each race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. The first digital collectibles featuring JTG Daugherty Racing drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece launched today for fans just in time for the Daytona 500 and will be available via Fanaply’s website at:

https://fanaply.com/category/ricky-stenhouse-jr

https://fanaply.com/category/ryan-preece

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to build engagement with our fans,” Tad Geschickter, JTG Daugherty Racing team owner said. “We miss seeing our fans at the race track. Having Fanaply create digital collectibles of our drivers Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ryan Preece is another great way for us to stay connected safely with our fan base and build excitement as we kick off our 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.”

Each weekend of the race season, fans will have the opportunity to collect a limited-edition digital trading card from both car No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, and car No. 37 of Ryan Preece.

Once fans claim each exclusive collectible, they can add them to their Google Pay or Apple Wallet for use at future live events, share the collectible on their social media channels with friends and family, and potentially earn perks and rewards in the future.

“We do miss seeing our fans and hope this provides another safe way to engage with them until everyone is back at the race track,” Stenhouse said. “And, Fanaply is known for capturing cool moments with these digital collectibles and that’s exciting to me to be able to provide that to our fans.”

“I agree with Ricky,” Preece said. “They are limited-edition and that’s one of the things that makes them special because once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.’”

To expand, Fanaply’s non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) offer fans a way to build a collection around the drivers, events, and moments they are passionate about. Their blockchain-based technology ensures digital scarcity and gives fans true digital ownership over each collectible within their collection.

“JTG Daugherty Racing, its leadership and their amazing drivers are the perfect partner to launch our NFT’s with,” Grant Dexter, CEO of Fanaply, said. “As we expand from music into sports and entertainment, partnering with a team who are hyper focused on creating new value, engagement and interactivity for their fans was crucial to us. And having amazing sponsors who are a fundamental part of the overall experience to help enable those opportunities for the fans is exciting. We’re thrilled to be working with Tad and his amazing team.”

About Fanaply

Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles for the world’s biggest fans. They have issued collectibles for some of the top musicians in the world, including Niall Horan of One Direction, and powered the entire digital collectibles program for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in 2019. Their collectibles were also built into the 2020 Clio Sports Awards and are currently being integrated into many other music, sports, and entertainment properties.

About JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing is a NASCAR Cup Series operation owned by husband and wife team Jodi and Tad Geschickter along with Gordon Smith and five-time NBA All-Star and TV/radio personality Brad Daugherty with offices and shops based in Harrisburg, N.C. Since their debut in 2009, the team has amassed one win, 19 top-five finishes, 63 top-10 finishes and won three pole awards in as many races. The team was created in 1995 as a NASCAR XFINITY Series team (formerly Busch Series). After multiple wins and over 100 top-10s in the division, JTG Daugherty Racing made the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2014, the team celebrated their first victory at the pinnacle of the sport and earned a coveted spot in the Championship Playoffs. In 2017, the team expanded to a two-car operation. Today the team continues to field both the No. 37 Camaro ZL1 1LE and No. 47 Camaro ZL1 1LE thanks to their Kroger partnership and some of the best CPG partners in the business.