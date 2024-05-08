Grand Prix of Indianapolis Up Next for Turn 3 Motorsport

Team readies for another three race weekend at the iconic Indiana speedway

Indianapolis, Ind. (May 8, 2024) – Turn 3 Motorsport is set to take on the customary Month of May, kicking things off with the VP Racing Grand Prix of Indianapolis this weekend at the world famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Continental Tire will exhibit another triple header event as it takes on the 2.439-mile road course at IMS in support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Turn 3 Motorsport will run five cars in the USF Pro 2000 class with drivers Adam Fitzgerald (#2), Danny Dyszelski (#3), Tyke Durst (#33), Lochie Hughes (#44), and Ethan Ho (#68) representing the team.

2 Adam Fitzgerald // USF Pro 2000

Galway Hooker

“I’m excited to get the month of May started with the Indy GP this weekend,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s an incredible track with so much history, and it’s a track I’m familiar with from pre-season testing as well. With that in mind, I’m optimistic that we can deliver good results throughout the triple header weekend.”

3 Danny Dyszelski // USF Pro 2000

Vera Guitars / Formula Imports / Charlotte Mechanical

“I’m looking forward to racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Dyszelski. “It’s an iconic venue, and we had good pace testing here with Turn 3 Motorsport. I’m hoping we can continue producing good results here and have some solid results in the three races over the weekend.”

33 Tyke Durst // USF Pro 2000

FHI / Relay Payments / Drive Toward a Cure

“We left NOLA with a lot of motivation to improve,” said Durst. “This month, I am fully committed to bringing my best to this team. I have moved to Indianapolis for the month and wrapped up my second year at college. I have adjusted how I train and prepare for events and can’t wait to see how that affects my racing. I’m looking forward to kicking this month off at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and seeing where May takes us.”

44 Lochie Hughes // USF Pro 2000

The McGinley Group / Private Wealth Planning / Grip Auto Timepieces

“I’m looking forward to racing this weekend in Indianapolis,” said Hughes. “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a historic track and probably one of my favorite races of the year. With it being another triple header event, it’s especially important to do well here, so let’s see what we can do.”

68 Ethan Ho // USF Pro 2000

Fubon Bank / Triple S / KRC / Molecule / JiuZhou

“I’m excited to go racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Ho. “In Qualifying 1 at the last event in NOLA, we showed we have the pace to run up at the front. One of our goals needs to be able to consistently put down those kinds of results and clean up any possible mistakes during the races. I’m determined to meet that goal this weekend here in Indy.”

Up first for the USF Pro 2000 series and Turn 3 Motorsport is pre-event testing and official practice tomorrow followed by qualifying and the first of three races on Friday. Two more races will take place on Saturday to round out the weekend in Indianapolis.

Live video coverage will be available on the USF Pro Championships app and YouTube channels throughout the weekend.

To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.

For more information or images, please contact Mandy Dempsey at turn3motorsport@gmail.com.

Thursday, May 9

1:10-2:10pm – USF Pro 2000 Test 1

3:30-4:30pm – USF Pro 2000 Test 2

5:50-6:20pm – USF Pro 2000 Practice

Friday, May 10

8:40-9:10am – USF Pro 2000 Qualifying

3:15-4:00pm – USF Pro 2000 Race 1

Saturday, May 11

7:55-8:40am – USF Pro 2000 Race 2

12:00-12:45pm – USF Pro 2000 Race 3

All times EST.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).

In 2023, T3M tied for the most amount of wins in the USF Pro 2000 season with drivers Michael d’Orlando and Christian Brooks earning a total of five wins for the team. The team also earned seven pole positions, the most of any other team, and finished second overall in the Team Championship.