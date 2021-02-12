Jordan Anderson Racing NCWTS Daytona International Speedway Preview

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview-

Daytona International Speedway; Friday, February 12, 2021

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5 Miles)

Race: NextEra Energy 250; 100 Laps – 20/40/100; 250 Miles

Date/Broadcast: February 12, 2021 7:30 PM ET

Qualifying: February 12, 2021 3:10 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson- No. 3 Swann® Security Chevrolet Silverado Preview

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Unlike most races held in 2020, qualifying will be held for the 2021 season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Single truck single lap qualifying will set the starting grid for the 100-lap race later in the evening. Qualifying will be shown LIVE on FS1 at 3:10 PM ET Friday, February 12, 2021. Anderson is locked into the 36-truck field based on finishing in the top-30 in owners points from 2020. 46 trucks are entered for the event.

Daytona International Speedway Stats: Friday’s NextEra Energy 250 marks Anderson’s fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at DIS. In four other truck races at DIS, Anderson holds an average finish of 16.5, with a career best finish of second coming in 2020. In only in his second start Anderson would go on to claim a ninth-place finish in 2018.

Swann® Security; Swann® is a veteran in the global security camera market and has been in this business for over three decades. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions including their patent-pending Enforcer™ Series product line, which offers enhanced crime deterrence with red and blue flashing lights when unwanted activity is detected. Also, Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete line up of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions via the Swann Security app that are completely integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa. As the global leader in wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them – around the world or around the track. Swann’s products can be found at Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Lowe’s, Menards, Costco, Amazon, Ingram Micro, etc. Follow Swann on social media to stay updated on the latest products and news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Jordan Anderson Quote; “It’s always incredibly humbling to welcome a new partner like Swann Security into our great sport. They are a growing company on the cutting edge of developing first class security systems that I can use to protect my home and race shop while we’re on the road at the race track.” said Anderson

“After our runner-up finish last year at Daytona, we’re excited to see what this years’ race has in store for us. Our crew chief Bruce Cook, and the entire No. 3 crew have worked extremely hard to put together a fast Swann Enforcer Chevrolet Silverado for us to go compete for the win with.”

Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 014 back to DIS for Friday night’s NextEra Energy 250. Having competed in the two superspeedway races for JAR in 2020, chassis No. 014 earned the best results of the season with two top-ten finishes. In the trucks debut for JAR in last year’s NextEra Energy 250, chassis No. 014 claimed the runner-up position in the closest finish in Daytona truck race history by a margin of 0.010 seconds behind Grant Enfinger. The second race of 2020 No. 014 took place at Talladega Superspeedway in October where yet again performed flawlessly claiming another top-ten with an impressive sixth place finish.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons earning multiple top ten finishes and scoring a career best second place finish in the 2020 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS. To learn more about the JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com.