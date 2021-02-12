SS GreenLight Racing – Joe Graf Jr. Daytona Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Bucked Up Energy

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Mike Tyska

2020 Driver Points Position: 22nd | 2020 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 702; competed last at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on October 3, 2020 (Start: 25th | Finish: 31st, engine failure)

Chassis No. 702 also ran at both Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway races in February and August 2020 with a highlight of qualifying fifth in this event last February.

Chassis No. 702 is known for its performance at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2019 with a second-place outing after an eighth-place starting position.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Full of Energy: Bucked Up Energy and its sister products will continue its role as the primary partner of Graf’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro to kick off the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Daytona InternatSS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Daytona Event Previewional Speedway is the first race of 2021 but is the 23rd race overall in a multi-year, multi-race deal with the former ARCA Menards Series winner.

Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all delivers long-lasting energy.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Daytona International Speedway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his fourth career start at the “World Center of Racing” in Saturday afternoon’s race.

In July 2019, Graf Jr. made his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona driving for Richard Childress Racing, qualifying a then career-best sixth. He was collected in a late-race crash and finished 23rd.

Graf Jr. made his SS GreenLight Racing debut at the 2.5-mile superspeedway in February 2020 qualifying a career-best fifth but was swept into a mid-race accident, finishing 36th.

In August, Graf Jr. started 22nd but was collected in an early race incident and left with a disappointing 37th place finish.

He holds a career-best 11.0 average starting position at Daytona.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In five career NASCAR Xfinity Series Superspeedway races, has completed 308 of the 546 laps available. He holds an average starting position of 16.2 and an average result of 32nd with a best finish of 23rd at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July 2019.

Joe Graf Jr. ARCA Menards Series Career Superspeedway Nuggets: In three career ARCA superspeedway track races, Graf Jr. has two top-10 finishes. He has been running at the finish of all three races. He holds an average starting position of 15.3 and an average result of 11th with three (3) laps led.

In 2018, Graf Jr. was involved in the closest finish in ARCA Menards Series history at Talladega Superspeedway in a photo finish.

The margin was so narrow in the 69-year history of the series, it was a statistical dead heat, the margin of victory on the computerized scoring monitors showing 0.000 seconds. Only a video replay and the photo finish camera were able to determine Graf finished second by a matter of millimeters.

New Year, New Number and New Paint: It’s a sophomore season full of new! To kick off his second season of competition at SS GreenLight Racing, Joe Graf Jr. will drive the No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro with a new sophisticated updated livery.

Welcome To The Team: On Thursday afternoon, Joe Graf Jr. officially announced Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams as an investor in his racing program this season.

Williams, 23, will be heavily involved in Graf’s day-to-day business interactions, while also playing a key role as a supporter of his racing endeavors by attending races, including this weekend’s season-opener at Daytona.

Together, the two are focused on Graf reaching the pinnacle of the sport, the NASCAR Cup Series in the near future.

Put Me In Coach: In an effort to strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 80 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Mike Tyska is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon.

Tyska joins SS GreenLight Racing after honing his skills in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions and working for teams like Germain Racing, GMS Racing and Rick Ware Racing.

Tyska was apart of Todd Bodine’s 2006 championship season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Germain Racing.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran Cody Ware will drive the No. 17 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet on Saturday afternoon.

Ware, a veteran racer is poised to make his 22nd career NASCAR Xfinity Series start, but first at the 2.5-mile superspeedway of Daytona.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona International Speedway: “I’m always excited to get back to racing, especially at a special place like Daytona International Speedway. Bobby (Dotter) and the SS GreenLight Racing team has always brought me fast race cars to these type of race tracks, but unfortunately, luck hasn’t been on side.

“However, it’s a new year and we’re rejuvenated to get the year going and start the year off with a strong finish.”

On Antonio Williams: “I’m so excited to work with Antonio. Not only is he a NASCAR fan, but he has quickly went to work behind the scenes as an investor and partner in my racing platform and is eager to expand his responsibilities as the season gets underway.

“He has a lot of fresh and unique ideas, as well as a huge following and relationships he plans to bring to NASCAR. He’s someone who is determined to give nothing less than 150 percent in his role and make a difference both on and off the race track. We are going to have a lot of fun intertwining our two worlds.”

On 2021 Outlook: I’m really hopeful for a good sophomore season with SS GreenLight Racing. The entire team has worked hard during the offseason and I’m eager to work with my new crew chief Mike Tyska and have some success with him.

“It’s a long season but I’m ready for it. We have a lot of great things going on behind the scenes that I believe is certainly going to make this a year to remember.”

Race Information:

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Feb 13 from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Feb. 13 beginning at 10:40 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.