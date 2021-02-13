Jordan Anderson Racing NXS Daytona International Speedway Preview

Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Daytona International Speedway; Saturday, February 13, 2021

Track: Daytona International Speedway (2.5 Miles)

Race: Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300; 120 Laps – 30/60/120; 300 Miles

Date/Broadcast: February 13, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Qualifying: February 13, 2021 10:40 AM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Social Media: Facebook: JordanAndersonRacing Instagram: JordanAndersonRacing Twitter: J66Anderson

Jordan Anderson- No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Qualifying will be held for the 2021 season opening Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS). Single car single lap qualifying will set the starting grid for the 120-lap race later in the afternoon. Qualifying will be shown LIVE on FS1 at 10:40 AM ET Saturday, February 13, 2021. Anderson will need to qualify into the starting field on Saturday morning as 45 cars are entered for the 36 starting positions. Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) has no 2020 owners points with 2021 being the team’s rookie season in the series.

Daytona International Speedway Stats: Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 will mark Anderson’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at DIS. In four NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series starts Anderson has claimed two top-ten finishes with a career best of second in last years in NextEra Energy 250.

Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission. For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Jordan Anderson Quote; “Right now the entire JAR team is focused on Saturday morning qualifying, the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS needs to lay down the best possible lap we can as it’s the only way we can make it into race with no points to fall back on from 2020. With so much on the line, this might be the most important lap of my racing career.” said Anderson.

“Our team has been incredibly blessed to have an amazing support group behind us that believe in what we are trying to build and develop for the future. Everyone within our team has worked tirelessly to put all these pieces together and I have faith that the effort will show when we compete at Daytona – and beyond. I am thankful to John Bommarito and the entire Bommarito family for their vision in making this new chapter possible, along with every single one of our team partners, as well as everyone at RCR and Chevrolet for their help in assisting us to assemble a solid foundation for our team to start with.”

Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 101 to DIS for Saturday’s Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300. Having been acquired from RCR in the off-season the former chassis No. 152 will make its debut for JAR in the team’s first Xfinity Series start.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons earning multiple top ten finishes and scoring a career best second place finish in the 2020 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS. To learn more about the JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com.