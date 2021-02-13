CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Front Row Update

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500

TEAM CHEVY POST-PRACTICE QUOTES

FEBRUARY 13, 2021

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“In the 150s, we had a vibration issue that we had to investigate. We initially thought it was an engine issue, but fortunately it wasn’t. The team was able to diagnose and fix it. We didn’t get a whole lot of practice today, but Alex (Bowman) felt everything was fine. We can’t wait for the Ally Camaro to lead the field to green in tomorrow’s DAYTONA 500.”-Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“Even though we didn’t get to make a timed lap in practice today, I’m still confident in the backup car the guys brought us. It’s actually the car we won Daytona with last year in August and then we ran it again at Talladega in the fall and got a top-five finish. It’s been fast every time it’s been on track, and I think it will be again when we get to the race tomorrow. We were still able to learn a lot in the Duel race on what we need for a setup and what we need security-wise with the handling. While we took a risk running up front during the Duel, those laps led only helped us learn more. Obviously we didn’t want to go to a backup car, but I think we’re still in a really good place for the 500. We’ll definitely be good to go.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

“I’m proud of the No. 24 team and all the guys at Hendrick Motorsports who helped us get the backup car turned around so quickly Thursday night and Friday morning. It’s not an ideal situation but it’s part of superspeedway racing. We were able to use Thursday’s race as more of a practice session and get a really good feel for what we need for Sunday. Everything we learned can be applied to the backup car, and at a track like Daytona, where you start isn’t a deal breaker. We just need to execute everything on Sunday to put ourselves in a position to be there in the end when it matters.”

