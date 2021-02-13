Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA: Front Row Update

By Official Release
0

NASCAR CUP SERIES
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY
DAYTONA 500
TEAM CHEVY POST-PRACTICE QUOTES
FEBRUARY 13, 2021

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE
“In the 150s, we had a vibration issue that we had to investigate. We initially thought it was an engine issue, but fortunately it wasn’t. The team was able to diagnose and fix it. We didn’t get a whole lot of practice today, but Alex (Bowman) felt everything was fine. We can’t wait for the Ally Camaro to lead the field to green in tomorrow’s DAYTONA 500.”-Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE
“Even though we didn’t get to make a timed lap in practice today, I’m still confident in the backup car the guys brought us. It’s actually the car we won Daytona with last year in August and then we ran it again at Talladega in the fall and got a top-five finish. It’s been fast every time it’s been on track, and I think it will be again when we get to the race tomorrow. We were still able to learn a lot in the Duel race on what we need for a setup and what we need security-wise with the handling. While we took a risk running up front during the Duel, those laps led only helped us learn more. Obviously we didn’t want to go to a backup car, but I think we’re still in a really good place for the 500. We’ll definitely be good to go.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE
“I’m proud of the No. 24 team and all the guys at Hendrick Motorsports who helped us get the backup car turned around so quickly Thursday night and Friday morning. It’s not an ideal situation but it’s part of superspeedway racing. We were able to use Thursday’s race as more of a practice session and get a really good feel for what we need for Sunday. Everything we learned can be applied to the backup car, and at a track like Daytona, where you start isn’t a deal breaker. We just need to execute everything on Sunday to put ourselves in a position to be there in the end when it matters.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

About Chevrolet
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 75 countries with nearly 4 million cars and trucks sold in 2019. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found www.chevrolet.com.


Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleJordan Anderson scores repeat runner-up finish at Daytona
Next articleSunday’s DAYTONA 500 Will Feature Lap “3” Tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Sunday’s DAYTONA 500 Will Feature Lap “3” Tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

Official Release - 0
Twenty years after the loss of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., the all-time winner at Daytona International Speedway, his life and legacy will be celebrated Sunday (Feb. 14) on Lap “3” of the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman – Daytona 500 Advance

Official Release - 0
Newman will make his 39th Cup start at DIS on Sunday, and 20th in the Daytona 500, in what will be an emotional return to the event that changed his life a season ago. Newman was mere feet from his second Daytona 500 crown before a horrifying crash sent him to the hospital and sidelined him for three races.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Daytona 500 Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his 11th Cup start on the oval at DIS on Sunday, and sixth in the Daytona 500.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category