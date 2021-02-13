Search
Sunday’s DAYTONA 500 Will Feature Lap “3” Tribute to Dale Earnhardt, Sr.

By Official Release
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 13, 2021) – Twenty years after the loss of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., the all-time winner at Daytona International Speedway, his life and legacy will be celebrated Sunday (Feb. 14) on Lap “3” of the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

On Lap 3 of The Great American Race, race fans will stand and salute the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion with “3” fingers in the air, paying tribute to one of the greatest drivers of all time. 

As the cars enter Turn 1 on Lap 2, a video tribute will be seen on Daytona’s large video screens, culminating with a photo of Earnhardt in Victory Lane. The public address announcer will prompt guests to raise “3” fingers while the video boards (behind pit road along frontstretch) will showcase graphics to honor a beloved hero to so many.

In addition, the giant scoring pylon that towers above the infield, will showcase No. “3” from top to bottom, on lap “3.”

Austin Dillon, who won one of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races Thursday in the Richard Childress Racing No. 3 Chevrolet, will roll off fourth. Alex Bowman will start from the Busch Pole while Denny Hamlin, who will go off 25th, will be going for a record third consecutive DAYTONA 500 triumph.

For more information, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on TwitterFacebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.


