DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, February 13
Track: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, 2.5-mile oval
Race: 1 of 20
Event: Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire (80 laps, 200 miles)
Tanner Gray, No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Ford Fusion
Start: 10th
Finish: Seventh
- During the first caution on lap 11, Gray reported his No. 17 Ripper Coffee Company Fusion drove really well and he was trying manage his water temperature.
- “We can push, we just need the right person,” Gray relayed to his crew during the lap-29 caution, from the fifth position. Gray inherited the race lead by not pitting during the caution and chose the upper groove on the restart.
- During the race break caution, the Ford driver relinquished the lead and brought his Fusion down pit road for fuel-only and a chassis adjustment.
- On lap 60, Gray was in the 11th position.
- The final caution of the race was displayed with five laps to go while Gray was in the ninth position. With a good-handling Ford Fusion, he stayed out during the caution and restarted from the same position for the green and white checkered finish.
Gray finished seventh in his second ARCA Series start at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.
Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Clean Harbors/CleanPacs Ford Fusion
Start: 16th
Finish: 21st
- Moffitt qualified 16th and advanced up to 11th by lap eight. On lap 11, the right front of the No. 46 made contact with another car and Moffitt was sent spinning towards the inside wall.
- The team quickly changed four tires and cleared the fenders away from the tires before sending the Clean Harbors/CleanPacs Fusion back into the race in the 33rd position one lap down.
- Moffitt was penalized on the ensuing restart for changing lanes prior to the start-finish line and had to serve a passthrough penalty resulting in losing another lap to the leaders.
- At the competition caution on lap 44, crew chief Derek Smith called the No. 46 down pit road from 27th to top off with fuel to make it to the end of the race.
- Over the course of the next 26 laps, numerous cautions allowed Moffitt to advance up to the 21st position in the final rundown.
Next event: Phoenix 150 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.