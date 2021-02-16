Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leads entry list for World Wide Technology Raceway’s Gateway 100 iRace on February 23

February 16, 2021, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host an iRacing event on Tuesday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m. Central (8:30 p.m. Eastern). Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has filed the first entry.

The Gateway 100 presented by CK Power will feature Pro and Elite Racing League drivers, competing in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entries. Duration is 80 laps (100 miles) with manual cautions. The event will be broadcast on the Elite Racing Network. The top sim drivers will win tickets to WWTR’s August 20-21 NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend.

For entries and additional information, please contact Madison Mabry, (618) 215-8888 ext. 116.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

