Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch leads entry list for World Wide Technology Raceway’s Gateway 100 iRace on February 23

February 16, 2021, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host an iRacing event on Tuesday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m. Central (8:30 p.m. Eastern). Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has filed the first entry.

The Gateway 100 presented by CK Power will feature Pro and Elite Racing League drivers, competing in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series entries. Duration is 80 laps (100 miles) with manual cautions. The event will be broadcast on the Elite Racing Network. The top sim drivers will win tickets to WWTR’s August 20-21 NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend.

For entries and additional information, please contact Madison Mabry, (618) 215-8888 ext. 116.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.


