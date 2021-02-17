Ryan Truex – BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Race Advance

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly | Daytona Road Course Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Jacob Companies Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “I’m looking forward to heading back to Daytona this week,” said Truex. “Obviously, this week will be a different challenge at the road course, but we got things started off on the right foot last week with a solid finish. We’re looking to continue that momentum into this weekend in our Jacob Companies Chevrolet.”

Truex at the Daytona Road Course: Friday’s race at the Daytona Road Course marks Truex’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 3.61-mile course.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Jacob Companies colors at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

JACOB is a nationally certified, WBENC, woman owned, multifaceted construction firm with a focus on construction, design-build services, structural concrete, and technology. Jacob specializes in hotels, stadiums & athletic facilities, parking garages, hospital & healthcare facilities, assisted living facilities, automotive dealerships and high-rise structures.

As a full-service organization, JACOB provides clients with a wide range of design and technical support services for architecture, engineering, technology, land planning and development.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.