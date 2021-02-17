Carson Hocevar – BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Race Advance

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly | Daytona Road Course Race Advance

Team: No. 42 The Shores Resort & Spa Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “Last Friday was a dream come true,” said Hocevar. “I’m looking forward to heading back to a track that I was able to race at last season. I definitely learned a lot in our first trip to the road course last season. I know our team has worked hard to put together a strong piece. I’m looking forward to another solid weekend.”

Hocevar at the Daytona Road Course: Friday night’s race at the 3.61-mile road course marks Hocevar’s second start at the track. Last season, Hocevar started 27th and finished 28th in the Series’ first visit to the road course.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry The Shores Resort & Spa colors at the Daytona Road Course.

Embodying the motto of “Upscale, Not Uptight,” The Shores Resort & Spa offers a distinctively different approach to hotel experiences in Daytona Beach. Guests love the luxuriously appointed rooms, relaxing spa, casual coastal-chic setting on the oceanfront, and so much more.

The Shores Resort & Spa is the only luxury hotel in the Daytona Beach Shores area of Central Florida and provides the hospitality and resort amenities to match. From direct beach access and a pool to a prime location near Daytona Beach attractions, business, and things to do. An oasis on the Atlantic Ocean is at The Shores Resort & Spa.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.