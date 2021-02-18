2015 Mustang GT | Customer Spotlight Video

AmericanMuscle Breaks Down a Well-Rounded Build

PAOLI, Pa. (February 17th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) is back with another episode of their “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The new video highlights a 2015 Mustang GT with a Lund tuner, and Kooks axle-back exhaust. AM’s Justin Dugan hosts a virtual meet-up with the owner, Michael Logue to chat about his ride and many modifications. This Race Red GT will inspire the muscle car community with ideas for their own build. Viewers can access additional images and mod specs on Michael’s dedicated build page at americanmuscle.com.

“… and 70-plus trophies, the hard work’s paid off, I’d say.” – Justin Dugan

After a brief intro, viewers are treated to a sound clip of the axle-back exhaust. Justin comments on Michael’s visible trophy collection only to find out that he has won 74 for this Mustang alone. Michael’s laundry list of mods includes rad covers, a front chin spoiler, hood struts, and Mustang projector headlights. Headlight covers, quarter window scoops, smoked LED turn signals, and AMR silver wheels are a few of the other key mods showcased in the video. Justin inquires about Michael’s dressed-up interior and his plans to transform his ride with a Whipple supercharger in red.

With a license plate like “1Mean GT,” Michael’s build provides endless inspiration for Mustang owners and enthusiasts alike. He has left no stone unturned when it comes to appearance and performance mods — with the trophies to prove it. This 2015 Race Red GT continues AM’s commitment to feature real customer builds from across the country. Viewers are invited to check out more images and a complete breakdown of Michael’s mods list on his build profile page below.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=362493&from=0

