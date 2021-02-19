Thwaits Joins Forces with Pancho Weaver for Exciting Sebring Line-up

Sebring, FLORIDA – February 19, 2021 – A quality field of 13 cars will be assembled on the grid in the prestigious TA Class for the opening round of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli season at Sebring, February 19 to 21. Previous Champions Simon Gregg, Amy Ruman and together with reigning Champion Ernie Francis Jr. will all be in attendance and battling hard as usual, but the familiar contenders have a new front line opponent to deal with this weekend in the shape of 2020 XtremeGT Class Champion, Ken Thwaits. Tennessee based Thwaits has made the switch from GT3 sportscar to muscle car for the new season and he couldn’t have picked a better outfit and car to partner up with than the Pancho Weaver team and the awesome Dodge Challenger.

Ken will be lined up at Sebring behind the wheel of the No. 2 Franklin Road Apparel / Weaver Racing / SRI Dodge Challenger – arguably the most effective four wheeled weapon on the Trans Am circuit. He’s been testing in Florida under the expert tutelage of Boris Said and now it’s all systems go for the curtain raising weekend of action. Ken has the option of a test session on Friday, February 19 at 11:30 a.m. ET with a second optional test session at 4:30 p.m. Official practice is on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. with the all important qualifying session at 4:30 p.m. the same afternoon. The TA Class feature race is at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday with over 27 heart pounding laps of the 3.75 mile, 17 turn circuit.

We spoke to Ken ahead of what promises to be an extremely exciting weekend and he was clearly looking forward to it, “Everything has been going great so far but that will count for nothing without a successful race! The proof of the pudding is in the eating, as they say, so we are keeping our feet firmly on the ground and taking it one step at a time.”

When asked about his chances in the big race he added, “We’re optimistic of a good result, but the TA Class cars are very different beasts to the GT3 cars [of XtremeGT]. They take a lot more driving! We’re looking forward to it and the whole weekend but are taking nothing for granted.”

We wish Ken all the best for the new season. We are pleased to add that spectators are being admitted to the track for the whole weekend, which is billed as the Sebring Speed Tour and tickets are available here.

Visit the team’s website for Showtime Motorsports showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.