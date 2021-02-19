Jordan Anderson Racing NCWTS Daytona International Speedway Road Course Preview

Daytona International Speedway Road Course; Friday, February 19, 2021

Track: Daytona International Speedway (DIS) Road Course (3.61 Mile)

Race: BrakeBest Brake Pads 159; 44 Laps – 12/25/44; 158.85 Miles

Date/Broadcast: February 19, 2021 7:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

Bobby Reuse- No. 3 I Heart Mac & Cheese and More Chevrolet Silverado Preview

News and Notes:

Starting Position: Reuse will start the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 at the DIS Road Course from the 13th position on Friday night. Due to no practice or qualifying the starting lineup was calculated by a competition-based performance metrics system; fastest lap in the previous race 15 percent, driver finish from previous race 25 percent, owner points 25 percent, and driver points 35 percent. Reuse’s starting position for the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 will mark his career-best in a NASCAR race in seven starts including both the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series (NCWTS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

Daytona International Speedway Road Course Stats: Friday’s BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 will mark Reuse’s first NCWTS start at DIS Road Course. Reuse has one other NASCAR start at the DIS Road Course competing in the NSX in 2020. Driving the No. 13 for Carl Long, Reuse would start 35th and finish 30th completing 46/52 laps. Additionally, in SCCA competition Reuse has made 5 starts on the DIS Road Course in the GTA and GT1 categories.

I Heart Mac & Cheese and More; I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in made-to-order, Build Your Own Bowls and Grilled Cheese sandwiches that guests can customize using a wide variety of chef-inspired proteins, ingredients and sauces. Thinking outside the bowl, the brand takes timeless comfort food in exciting culinary directions, resulting in diverse, crave-able menu options for everyone to enjoy. Led by CEO Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and currently operates corporate locations in Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Boca Raton, Florida. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth – with operating franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, New York and Texas – and additional locations are slated to open in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas. I Heart Mac & Cheese was recently named #6 “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” in the USA TODAY 10 Best 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards. The innovative company was also recently featured on QSR Magazine’s “40/40 list for 2020: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, and was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top new franchise opportunities. For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit iheartmacandcheese.com.

-Bobby Reuse Quote; “This will be my best effort at a NASCAR road course since I started competing in NASCAR as a driver five years ago.” stated Reuse. “With Jordan finishing second in last Friday’s nights NextEra 250 it gives us a fantastic starting position. The truck that JAR and Bruce Cook have put together for me provides a recipe to give the team a great opportunity to have a really strong finish. With all of the experience I have on the Daytona Road Course in SCCA GTA and GT1 competition, I’m confident we will have a great showing to welcome our new partner I Heart Mac & Cheese and More – to the sport of NASCAR. It has been exciting to watch the progression of Jordan’s team over the years, and we are incredibly proud to be a part of it.”

Jordan Anderson Quote; “We are all proud to welcome Bobby and Roger Reuse back to our team this year for their collective effort to a partial schedule in the No. 3 truck.” Said team owner Jordan Anderson. “It has been quite the journey growing this team from its roots to where it is now – and Bobby and Roger have both been incredible supporters of the vision from Day 1. I know they both will do a great job working alongside the team and crew chief Bruce Cook as we push to provide competitive Chevrolet Silverado trucks for our drivers to run.”

Chassis; JAR will bring chassis No. 010 for Reuse to compete with in Friday night’s BrakeBest Brake Pads 159. Having last competed for JAR in 2020 at the DIS Road Course Chassis No. 010 earned a 35th place finish with Jordan Anderson driving after having a drive train failure after completing 35 laps. Last season’s race at the DIS Road Course was Chassis No. 010 road course debut after being converted to a road course truck from a short track setup.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons earning multiple top ten finishes and scoring a career best second place finish in the 2020 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS. To learn more about the JAR, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com.