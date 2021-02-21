Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Post Race Report – O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona

By Official Release
0

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet Team Earn Stage Points and Show Speed at Daytona International Speedway Road Course Before Late-Race Mayhem

Finish: 34th
Start: 3rd
Points: 9th

“We had a really strong Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We were able to earn a few Stage Points in Stage 1 and probably would have finished the race around eighth if it weren’t for problems at the end. That’s how these races are, though. You can’t control everything. I had a run but we got caught up in somebody else’s fighting match. The No. 17 and No. 18 got into it through the chicane. The No. 17 jumped the last curb so I tried to go low. I don’t know if he got blocked down there or what, but I just got into the grass. We ended up with damage but we fought to get it back out there. We had to make a couple of unscheduled pit stops for tires and to make repairs. It’s a shame but we can’t control the things that happen in front of us. This Richard Childress Racing team worked so hard all day. I really didn’t want that outcome but we did learn a lot today that we can build off of for the rest of the road course races on the schedule.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Cat Rental Stores Team’s Hard-Fought Day Ends Early at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Finish: 38th
Start: 24th
Points: 33rd

“We headed into this weekend with high hopes for our No. 8 Cat Rental Stores Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, given how well we ran in the Clash last week. Unfortunately, today was a little bit more of a roller coaster, but we kept fighting as long as we could out there. There was definitely speed in our Chevy today, so that is promising. I was able to drive into the top 15 on the initial start but then had to fight my way back through the field a couple times after that. Unfortunately on one of the late-race restarts, the field got bottled up and I got shoved off-track on the restart, which ended our day. We’ll study this race to prepare better for the other road courses later this season, but in the meantime, I’m looking forward to Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend and our chances there.” -Tyler Reddick


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleToyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Daytona Road Course 2.21.21
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: Daytona Road Course Post Race Quotes

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT DAYTONA ROAD COURSE: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 21st “When you have those late-race cautions like that and you have a mixed bag of who stays and who goes, it’s a bit of a gamble either way, I felt like."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Hangs Tough for 11th at Daytona Road Course

Official Release - 0
Chris Buescher again showed his road course prowess Sunday at Daytona, racing inside the top five for much of the late racing action before ultimately finishing 11th in his Fastenal Ford Mustang.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Newman Nets Top-20 Finish at Daytona Road Course

Official Release - 0
Ryan Newman battled during a chaotic event at the Daytona Road Course, navigating his Castrol Carbon Neutral Ford Mustang through eight cautions to finish 20th. The race marked Newman’s second-straight top-20 finish at the track, following his 19th-place run at the inaugural event in 2020.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category