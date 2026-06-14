John Hunter Nemechek notches first top-five result of 2026 at Pocono

John Hunter Nemechek notched his first top-five result of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season by settling in a career-best fourth place in the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, June 14.

The 29-year-old Nemechek from Mooresville, North Carolina, rolled off the starting grid in eighth place as he shared the fourth row alongside his Legacy Motor Club teammate, Erik Jones. Nemechek spent the early portions of the event racing within the top-10 mark until he elected to strategically pit his No. 42 Pye-Barker Toyota Camry XSE entry under green flag conditions with three laps remaining in the first stage period. The move dropped him to 32nd place when the first stage concluded, but it enabled him to cycle to the front as most of the field ahead of him pitted during the first stage’s break.

At the start of the second stage period, Nemechek dueled with points leader Tyler Reddick for three consecutive laps before the former was outdueled by the latter through the frontstretch. During a caution period just past the Lap 46 mark amid a multi-car wreck, Reddick was among a handful of front-runners who pitted as Nemechek cycled back to the lead. Despite needing to pit before the second stage’s conclusion, Nemechek led from the start of the second stage period on Lap 52 to Lap 77 before he surrendered the lead to pit under green. As the pit stops cycled through, he worked his way up to third place when the second stage period concluded and garnered eight priceless stage points.

Restarting on the front row for the final stage period with 59 laps remaining, Nemechek quickly returned atop the leaderboard when race leader Chase Briscoe went up the track entering the first turn. Nemechek maintained the lead for the next nine laps before Denny Hamlin overtook him during the next restart with 50 laps remaining. Once Nemechek pitted for a final time with 42 laps remaining, he could only work his way back up as high as fourth place when the checkered flag flew.

Despite ending up three spots shy of notching his first victory in the Cup Series division, Nemechek, who led three times for a race-high 42 laps, was left satisfied with both the result and on-track competitiveness generated by Legacy Motor Club, with teammate Erik Jones, who notched stage points during the first two stage periods, finishing in sixth place and moving above the top-16 cutline to be in Chase contention. Together, both Nemechek and Jones have notched a combined six top-10 results for Legacy Motor Club through 16 events of the 2026 Cup Series season.

For Nemechek, his fourth-place run at Pocono matched his career-best result in a Cup event he generated during the 2025 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway last September and the 42 laps he led are the most he has led in a single Cup event. It also marked his third top-five result and his 17th top-10 result in his 129th Cup career start. Overall, Nemechek improved on his current average-finishing result this season from 22.5 to 21.4. He also picked up two spots in the driver standings from 28th to 26th. He is currently 78 points below the top-16 cutline in the standings as he now has 10 regular-season events remaining to climb up the standings and work his way above the cutline to make his first Chase appearance.

“[Today was a] Really solid day,” Nemechek said on pit road on Prime Video. “Thankful for Pye-Barker, Toyota, everyone at Legacy Motor Club. Everyone is working really, really hard right now. It gives us the solidification that we are working in the right direction, that we’re working on the right areas. The last few weeks, both the No. 43 and the No. 42 have had speed. It’s nice to finally put a decent result on paper, but overall, it was nice to lead laps today and be able to run upfront all day. I don’t know if we’ve necessarily had that type of day at Legacy Motor Club yet…Hopefully we can continue this and keep carrying momentum in.”

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season for John Hunter Nemechek and Legacy Motor Club continues with the inaugural Anduril 250 on San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California. The event is scheduled to occur next Sunday, June 21, and air at 4 p.m. ET on Prime Video, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.