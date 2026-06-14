JASON COLLINS GETS JBS EQUIPMENT NHRA PRO MOD SERIES WIN AT BRISTOL AT RACE POWERED BY CARDINAL INSURANCE

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 14, 2026) – On a wild day at Bristol Dragway, Jason Collins picked up his second win in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports on Sunday, defeating Mike Stavrinos in the final round to close out the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

This weekend’s event was the sixth of 11 races, closing out the regular season, and it was powered by Cardinal Insurance.

Collins finished out the regular season in fashion, even if it wasn’t necessarily conventional. Stavrinos went red by .005 in the championship round, handing the victory to Collins, who got loose and nearly crossed the centerline. But, in the end, Collins enjoyed his second win in the past three races as he’s advanced to the final round three straight times in the loaded category.

In the second round, Collins got loose during the burnout and struck the center guard wall on the starting line during a wild turn of events. But he recovered, got the car staged and knocked off Travis Harvey with a run of 5.786 at 247.79. A round later, Collins knocked off Stan Shelton with a run of 5.798 at 247.52 to reach the final round and make it into the playoffs.

“I wasn’t supposed to win today, but my car was really good,” Collins said. “I didn’t mean to tear it up and that was a little close in the final. This one is all because of my crew. I had some luck and my crew did a great job. I’m just out here chasing a dream and it was unbelievable. Now, we’re in the playoffs and who knows what can happen.”

Stavrinos, who qualified No. 1, reached the finals for second time this season and seventh time in his career with victories Alex Laughlin, reigning world champion J.R. Gray and Rickie Smith.

The Road to the Championship playoffs for the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports begins June 25-28 as part of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Derek Menholt opens the five-race playoffs in first place, with Stavrinos in second. Justin Bond, Collins and Stan Shelton round out the top five.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. The race is the sixth of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

PRO MODIFIED:

Jason Collins; 2. Mike Stavrinos; 3. Rickie Smith; 4. Stan Shelton; 5. JR Gray; 6. Derek Menholt; 7. Aaron Stanfield; 8. Travis Harvey; 9. Tony Wilson; 10. Chip King; 11. Mike Castellana; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Lyle Barnett; 14. Kevin Rivenbark; 15. Sidnei Frigo; 16. Mike Thielen.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sunday’s final results from the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. The race is the sixth of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Pro Modified — Jason Collins, Chevy Camaro, 8.681, 98.82 def. Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Final round-by-round results from the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the sixth of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

PRO MODIFIED:

ROUND ONE — Stan Shelton, Ford Mustang, 5.804, 249.26 def. Tony Wilson, Chevy Willys, 5.793, 244.60; Jason Collins, Chevy Camaro, 5.787, 247.43 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.816, 246.75; Travis Harvey, Camaro, 5.802, 248.16 def. Mike Thielen, Mustang, 5.974, 207.11; Mike Stavrinos, Camaro, 5.790, 248.89 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 5.818, 244.74; Aaron Stanfield, Chavy Camaro, 5.832, 245.05 def. Sidnei Frigo, Chevy Corvette, 5.918, 211.36; Derek Menholt, Corvette, 5.843, 245.58 def. Chip King, Dodge Charger, Foul – Red Light; Rickie Smith, Mustang, 5.906, 202.91 def. Kevin Rivenbark, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; JR Gray, Camaro, 5.819, 247.43 def. Lyle Barnett, Camaro, 5.822, 248.80;

QUARTERFINALS — Shelton, 5.799, 249.67 def. Aaron. Stanfield, 5.831, 246.71; Smith, 5.796, 249.12 def. Menholt, 5.823, 245.67; Collins, 5.786, 247.79 def. Harvey, 7.620, 125.20; Stavrinos, 5.790, 249.63 def. Gray, 5.786, 247.84;

SEMIFINALS — Stavrinos, 5.779, 249.44 def. Smith, 5.799, 249.44; Collins, 5.798, 247.52 def. Shelton, 5.804, 250.23;

FINAL — Collins, 8.681, 98.82 def. Stavrinos, Foul – Red Light.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Point standings (top 10) following the 25th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, the sixth of 11 events in the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Pro Modified