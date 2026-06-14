RCR NCS Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway Proves Tricky for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM X Survivor Triple Challenge Chevrolet Team

Finish: 25th

Start: 32nd

Points: 28th

“We had a strong No. 3 BetMGM x Survivor Triple Challenge Chevrolet this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Unfortunately, we got too tight during qualifying and had to start the race deeper in the field than we would have liked and then strategy didn’t play to our favor during the race. Still, our Richard Boswell-led team never gave up and we did what we could to gain us positions during the race. Our Chevy started out neutral, but handling turned tight pretty quickly before trending loose later in the race. We had top-10 to 15 lap times throughout the day – just needed the track position. Our right-rear started giving out with 18 to go and we salvaged what we could. We’ll turn our focus to turning left and right the next two races on the schedule in San Diego and Sonoma.” -Austin Dillon

Austin Hill and the No. 33 zone Jalapeño Lime Chevrolet Team Continue to Build Momentum With Second Consecutive Top-20 Result at Pocono Raceway

Finish: 18th

Start: 14th

Points: 27th

“Really proud of the entire zone Jalapeño Lime team. It was a solid weekend from start to finish and these guys deserve to have good runs like this. Qualifying 14th gave us a nice pit stall selection and we put together an entire race, even got a stage point. The balance of our Chevrolet was pretty good, but we were just a little tight on throttle down. It didn’t need much though. We will keep working hard and build off of this.” -Austin Hill