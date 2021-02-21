Search
RCR Post Race Report – Super Start Batteries 188 at Daytona

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Rebound from Late Race Flat Tire to Finish 13th at the Daytona Road Course

Finish: 13th
Start: 8th
Points: 5th

“Man, what a race. Our TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro was better than the end result shows, but overall, it was a strong night for our No. 2 team. Despite barely sneaking through the leaders wrecking at the end of stage one to battling a tight handling condition on the right handers, we put ourselves in striking position all day, earned a good amount of stage points, and definitely were a top-five car at the very least. Unfortunately, a left front flat tire during the first green-white-checkered hurt our chances at the end and took away an even better finish. The final two laps were crazy, but to restart from 31st and gain 18 spots to finish 13th is a great rebound for the TaxSlayer team. We definitely are going to be able to win a road course race this year and we are still off to a great start to the season.” -Myatt Snider


Ty Gibbs, Grandson of Joe Gibbs, Wins in NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut in Super Start 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Ty Gibbs turned in a historic NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday night, the 18-year-old won in his first series start – holding off reigning champion Austin Cindric on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in the Super Start 188 At DAYTONA Presented by O’Reilly AutoParts.
Brett Moffitt Battles To 11th-Place Result at the Daytona Road Course

Brett Moffitt and the Quartz Hill Records / Nate Barnes No.02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet started from the pole Saturday night in the Super Start Batteries 188 at the Daytona Road Course, coming off a team and driver-best finish of 2nd last week at the Daytona oval.
Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Daytona Road Course

Austin Cindric had an impressive recovery Saturday night at the Daytona Road Course. The driver of No. 22 PPG Ford Mustang won Stage 1, led 29 laps, and finished second. The finish was Cindric’s second top-five finish in as many races at the 14-turn Road Course. He extends his points lead over second place Harrison Burton by 24 markers.
