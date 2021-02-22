4 Tips To Avoid Accidents While Driving

With the rising cases of road accidents, not only in the US but globally, they’ve already considered a global epidemic and a significant public health concern. More than 38,000 people die annually in the US alone due to car crashes, and an additional 4.4 million are seriously injured.

According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, road crashes are the leading cause of death for people aged between 1 and 54. Aside from that, pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities continue to increase in the country.

It’s essential to be aware of these statistics so you put an effort into driving safely. You don’t want to add to the growing cases of road accident deaths and injuries. To avoid road and car accidents while driving, here are some tips you should know:

Inspect Your Car Before Driving

Inspecting your car before driving is critical to avoid accidents on the road. Here are some things you need to examine to ensure your vehicle is safe to use:

Check under the vehicle for oil, brake fluid, or water leaks

Check the tires for proper inflation

Check the car lights

Check windows’ visibility

Check the gauges in the dashboard

Check windshield wipers

Check the brakes

Check if your spare tire is still good

It doesn’t take too much of your time to check all these necessary items in your car before driving. It’s critical to check the brakes and any leaks because these are essential aspects of the vehicle that can cause accidents on the road. When your brakes aren’t working, there’s a huge chance you’re going to crash and sustain fatal injuries. If you want to learn more about car crash injuries, read this article.

Always Keep A Watch On Road Signs

Road signs or traffic signs are vital signs erected on the roadside or above normal roads to provide detailed information or give directions. Over time, the designs of traffic signs and other road-related materials have changed tremendously. Some of the most popular traffic signs being used today include speed signs, pictograms, and pavement markings.

Modern technology and creative minds have also contributed to the development of LED road signs, which offer clear, color, and high-resolution images of road signs. These signs provide information on road congestion, such as the speed limit and prohibited items in the driving space. Road signs help avoid accidents in bad weather. They also provide crucial safety and warning sign information on avoiding potentially hazardous road conditions, such as heavy traffic, heavy fog, snow, and wind.

Always Drive Sober

Drinking while driving has become a massive issue in recent years due to increasing car accidents. The effects of too much alcohol on the body include dizziness, disorientation, confusion, slurred speech, and nausea. Thus, consuming alcohol can significantly increase your risks for accidents while driving.

Regulate Your Speed

One of the most critical factors that drivers must keep in mind on highways and other roadways is the importance of speed limits. In a road traffic accident, or just as a regular traffic violation, the offender speeds up to a greater extent than is necessary.

Along with road safety, speed limit signs are useful tools for regulating traffic flow as well. When more drivers are tempted to speed up, it can cause increased traffic jams and accidents along the way. By slowing down when passing another vehicle, a driver can significantly improve their chance of avoiding these potentially deadly mistakes, and you can react quickly in the event of another car crashing on you.

Summary

Everyone needs to learn ways to avoid car accidents, which may result in injuries or even death. Accidents are always preventable, and knowing what these are will help you take precautions and stay out of danger.

Before you drive, ensure to check critical aspects of the car, like brakes, fluids, and your windows’ visibility. Driving under the influence will also increase the chances of accidents on the road, so make sure you’re sober while behind the steering wheel. On the road, ensure you’re driving at a regulated speed and always follow road signs. When you do all of these, you don’t only make yourself safe, but other people as well.