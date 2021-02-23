Sheehan Upbeat After Top Ten TA2 Finish in Sebring Opener

Sebring, FLORIDA – February 23, 2021 – The LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing driver Tom Sheehan put down some hard work this weekend in the Trans Am TA2 Class season opener at Sebring International Raceway. In an action packed race featured in the Sunshine State, Tom climbed from P12 to P4 at one point before a late excursion in heavy traffic after the final restart saw him finish in P8 from 26 starters. Chief of timing and scoring Bill Skibbe recorded Tom’s best lap time at 2:11:238, which was sixth best overall and bodes well for the year ahead while the 18 Championship points he secured got his season off to a solid start.

“It was a good day and we’ll take it,” said Tom, after an action packed race that saw a full-course caution waved on the third lap when Jim Gallagher spun in Turn 7.

“The first race at Sebring is usually a melee and today was not much different to that. We had a good start but it got rough real quick. We kind of blew the rear tires off ten laps in and gave up a couple of spots. I just had to manage the car from there on but the late caution really played into our hands as it gave us a chance to cool down the tires and brakes.”

The late drama came about after Connor Mosack had an off-course excursion in Bishop’s corner on Lap 24 of 27 laps, setting up the green-white-checker finish.

“After the last restart we drove it right up to fourth, and then got turned coming out of Turn 4 with everyone going for the same spot. We got back up to Keith [Prociuk], and then it kind of put us back to the start position.”

Tom finished in a healthy eighth place with a gain of four positions from his P12 start on the grid, “We’re off to Atlanta now. A lot of guys saw the No. 97 passing them but they’re going to have to get used to it, that’s all!”

A glitch with the transponder prevented accurate testing timings for the No. 97 LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang but in official practice Tom clocked a rapid 2:09:935 and lowered the bar further to 2:09:260 in qualifying for P12 on the grid. #GoLTK

Next up for the TA2® competitors will be the Atlanta Speed Tour, March 26-28 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

