DGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: 5 Flags Speedway

Saturday, February 27

Track: 5 Flags (Fla.) Speedway, half-mile paved oval

Race: 2 of 8

Event: Pensacola 200 Presented by INSPECTRA (200 laps, 100 miles)

Schedule

Final Practice: 1:15 p.m. ET

Qualifying: 3:30 p.m. ET

Race: 6:00 p.m. ET (Trackpass on NBC Sports Gold)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

Gray will make his second career start at 5 Flags Speedway on Saturday. On October 11 of last year, he qualified second and finished fourth in his first appearance at the Pensacola, Florida oval.

In the ARCA Menards Series East season opener at New Smyrna Speedway, Gray earned his second career ARCA pole and led 43 laps en route to a third-place result in one of the closest finishes in ARCA history.

In one year of action across the ARCA National, East and West Series’, the young driver has 11 starts on half-mile ovals with one win, seven top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

Click here for Gray’s career statistics.

Gray on Pensacola: “5 Flags is probably my favorite short track to race at on the schedule this year. It’s such a cool place with a lot of history. The surface is rough which makes you have to save your tires and it makes strategy come into play – I love it. We ran really well there in October and we had a lot of speed in the season opener at New Smyrna, so I can’t wait to get to the track again.”

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion

Iest made his debut with David Gilliland Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on February 8 and brought home a fifth-place finish after qualifying third.

While the west coast native has never visited 5 Flags Speedway, he is no stranger to the short track scene with most of the tracks in the central California area being smaller than a half-mile.

Pensacola will be the first race together for Iest and crew chief Derek Smith after David Gilliland served as the crew chief in the season opener. Smith is a veteran in the ARCA series’ and most recently won with Gilliland at Phoenix Raceway last November.

Click here for Iest’s career statistics.

Iest on Pensacola: “After New Smyrna, I can’t wait to get back to the track again with DGR. The team and car were outstanding and it seemed like we kept getting faster throughout the day. I like the half-mile race tracks where you have to take care of your brakes and save your tires for the end, so Pensacola should be a fun track for me and my experience on the west coast bullrings should help.”