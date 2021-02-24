Kaulig Racing and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Team Up for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season

Jeb Burton to Pilot the No. 10 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Daytona International Speedway

LEXINGTON, N.C. (February 24, 2021) – Kaulig Racing announced today they will be teaming up with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen for two races on the No. 10 Chevrolet, piloted by Jeb Burton, in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) beginning at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is a homestyle, casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price.

“Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is thrilled to be partnering with a dedicated team like Kaulig Racing and driver Jeb Burton for his first full-time Xfinity Series Season,” said John Wilkerson, president of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. “From my first conversation with Jeb, I have been impressed by his genuine character and strong work ethic. It closely aligns with the way we operate at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen—applying hard work to serve handmade quality food at great prices.”

Burton, who has finished fourth and fifth in his first two races as a full-time NXS driver, is set to drive the No. 10 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet beginning at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 250, followed by the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway in August.

“I’m really excited about this partnership,” said Burton. “I’ve always enjoyed going to Cheddar’s with my family, whether it’s during a hunting trip or a racing trip, so the opportunity to represent their brand is something that is special to me. I feel at home when I walk into a Cheddar’s. It’s really good home-made food, friendly service and you just can’t beat the prices. Cheddar’s is dedicated to delivering the best quality, much like Kaulig Racing, and I am looking forward to making them proud.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be the third, new partner Kaulig Racing has added to its portfolio for the 2021 NXS season and when not a primary, will act as an associate partner for the remainder of the season on the No. 10 Chevrolet.

“It’s an honor to have a company like Cheddar’s to come on board with Kaulig Racing and the No. 10 team starting this week at Homestead, said team president, Chris Rice. “Cheddar’s always offers a great meal and value to its customers, and now we get to showcase that with them at the race track!”

The No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, garnished by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, will make its debut at the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, February 27 at 4:30PM ET with coverage on FS1.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team will make its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is the homestyle casual dining restaurant where guests always Get a lot. For not a lot™. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made meals and generous portions served up in a warm, welcoming atmosphere – all at an unbelievable price. After being welcomed with a signature Honey Butter Croissant on the house, guests can enjoy signature entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Homemade Chicken Pot Pie and Fall-off-the-Plate Baby Back Ribs. Cheddar’s operates more than 170 restaurants in 28 states and employs more than 15,000 friendly and passionate team members. For more information or to locate the nearest restaurant, visit Cheddars.com. Fans can like or follow Cheddar’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.