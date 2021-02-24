JR Motorsports — NXS Homestead-Miami Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Homestead-Miami Speedway

RACE: Contender Boats 250 (167 laps / 250.5 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J / American Heart Association Chevrolet

• Michael Annett looks to build on last year’s sixth-place finish on the 1.5-mile oval at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The finish was Annett’s best in 11 starts there to date.

• Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J/American Heart Association Chevrolet Camaro will carry a special paint scheme for the third straight week in honor of American Heart Month. Sponsor Pilot Flying J is supporting the AHA’s Life Is Why™ awareness campaign.

• On 1.5-mile tracks in 2020, Annett averaged an eighth place finish over 12 events.

• All three of Annett’s NASCAR Xfinity Series top-10 finishes at Homestead-Miami have come with JR Motorsports.

Josh Berry

No. 8 FilterTime Chevrolet

Josh Berry returns to the No. 8 FilterTime Chevrolet for JRM this weekend in Homestead. Berry started 12th and finished 25th in his lone start at the 1.5-mile oval in 2014.

• In eight career starts in the NXS, Berry has recorded two top 10s with a best result of seventh.

• Berry was running solidly inside the top five during his first start of 2021 at Daytona before being involved in a multicar incident with 16 laps remaining.

• Ahead of Homestead, new customers who sign up for FilterTime’s subscription-based custom air-filter service can get 20 percent off their first order by using the discount code JRM when visiting FilterTime.com/JRM.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle

• In three starts in the NXS at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Noah Gragson has earned an average finish of fourth and has never finished outside of the top five.

• Gragson’s average finish of fourth at Homestead is the third best at tracks where he has made more than one start in the NXS. Homestead only trails the Roval at Charlotte (3.5) and his home track of Las Vegas (3.8).

• During the 2020 Homestead doubleheader, Gragson led 164 of a possible 344 laps en route to third- and fifth-place

finishes.

• At tracks that are between 1-2 miles in length, Gragson has scored 12 top fives, 25 top 10s and has led 508 laps.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has 12 NXS starts at Homestead-Miami with a best finish of sixth coming in the 2016 season finale. Last year, in the second race of the doubleheader, Allgaier was in position for another top 10 before sustaining a flat tire in the final stage of the event.

• Last season on tracks measuring 1.5-miles in length, the veteran driver finished inside the top 10 eight times. His best effort was a third-place finish at Texas. He also led 197 laps and earned three stage wins at those tracks in 2020.

• Two of Allgaier’s 14 NXS wins have come on 1.5-mile tracks. He visited Victory Lane at Chicagoland in 2011 and

again in 2017.

Driver Quotes

“We were pretty good on 1.5-mile tracks in 2020, and I know we can keep that up this season. We’ve had good Pilot Flying J/American Heart Association Chevrolets the past two weeks, but not a lot of good racing luck to go with them. Last year at Homestead, we had a great car and a chance to win it on the final lap, so that’s what I’m looking for again on Saturday.” – Michael Annett

“Homestead has been a racetrack that has had a lot of highs and a lot of lows for our BRANDT Professional Agriculture team. Growing up, my background was running the top a lot, so running the wall there is exciting and makes for a lot of fun. We’ve had a rough start to 2021, so hopefully we got all the bad luck out of the way and we can go to Homestead and have a good, solid run. We want to put ourselves in a good position to gain some of the points back that we lost the last couple of weeks.” – Justin Allgaier

“It’s great to get back behind the wheel of the FilterTime Chevrolet this weekend in Homestead. I know that Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and this team were really fast here last season and were fighting for the win with Dale (Earnhardt Jr., team owner). Hopefully that notebook can carry over into this year since this will be the first time since 2014 that I have competed at Homestead. I’m really looking forward to getting there and seeing what we can do.” – Josh Berry

“We ran really well at Homestead last year and we were in contention to win both races by large margins until a laterace yellow came out during both races. We’ve struggled this year and this is the weekend we turn it all around and get some redemption for how the races finished last year. This Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro is going to look good banging boards at Homestead this weekend and it’ll look even better in Victory Lane Saturday.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at South Beach: JR Motorsports has scored two victories, nine top fives and 22 top 10s in 46 NXS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Regan Smith brought home the organization’s first victory in 2012 with Tyler Reddick following suit in 2018. Reddick’s victory also clinched JRM’s third organizational championship in NXS competition.

• Celebrating American Heart Month: The No. 1 Chevrolet is again running a special paint scheme this week at Homestead-Miami Speedway in honor< of American Heart Month. Pilot Flying J is proud to support the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why™” campaign. To find nearby locations to donate, download the Pilot Flying J app. To learn more about the “Life Is Why™” campaign, please click here.