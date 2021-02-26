NASCAR Announces Multiyear Partnership With DoorDash

DoorDash Accelerates Presence in Sport with Wide-Ranging Official Partnership and Commitment to Supporting Local Businesses

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 26, 2021) – NASCAR announced today a multiyear partnership with DoorDash, the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, that will designate it as the “Official On-Demand Delivery Platform of NASCAR.” The wide-ranging agreement will span across the sanctioning body and 11 NASCAR-owned facilities.

Over the course of their partnership, DoorDash and NASCAR, two of the fastest-growing brands with Gen Z consumers*, will collaborate meaningfully to empower local communities. Additionally, DoorDash will look to deepen its connection with race fans by bringing the DoorDash experience to NASCAR tracks over the coming years through highlighting local restaurants within racing communities.

“DoorDash is a category leader and one of the fastest growing brands in the country, their expanded presence in NASCAR underscores the incredible momentum being generated around this historic season,” said Frank Kelleher, senior vice president and chief sales officer, NASCAR. “Together, NASCAR and DoorDash are committed to giving back to the communities in which we race while drastically improving the fan experience at our facilities.”

DoorDash entered the sport in 2020 by announcing a partnership with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and a founding partnership of 23XI Racing. The DoorDash logo is prominently featured on the hood of the No. 23 DoorDash Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing, seen during the first two points races of the season at Daytona International Speedway.

“This partnership enables us to expand our engagement and build a further connection with the racing community, while activating against our values of diversity and empowering local communities,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, DoorDash’s VP, Marketing. “We are committed to leveraging our platform and resources to create a more inclusive environment for racing fans in the coming years and look forward to working with NASCAR to create unique and authentic experiences for fans and food-lovers alike.”

As part of the relationship, DoorDash will also activate across NASCAR’s rapidly growing social and digital platforms. Additionally, eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series broadcasts will integrate DoorDash branding throughout the remainder of its season. DoorDash also joins the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council, bringing together an exclusive group of Official NASCAR Partners to construct business-to-business opportunities and co-marketing programs.

*Source: Morning Consult, 2020

Tune-in to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and MRN.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.