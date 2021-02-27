Search
RCR Post Race Report – Xfinity 250

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Slay It with Thrilling Victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finish: 1st
Start: 10th
Points: 2nd

“Wow! What a win! I guess I learned my lesson on that first restart. I spun the wheels, and then I saw Tyler Reddick spin the wheels on the second restart and I knew I might have a chance. One thing I’ve always noticed about myself is that I’m always better when I have a rabbit to chase. I knew that if I could just get as much power as I could and lay out ahead of everyone else I would have a pretty good chance, and with Tyler restarting the race he had a better chance of spinning the tires himself. Tyler is tough to beat because he has a lot of experience as a NASCAR Cup Series driver. But luckily, we did it. We slayed it! I have to thank all of these RCR guys, TaxSlayer and everyone who has helped me my entire career. It’s been a rough journey but we’re leaving here with a win and I can’t complain. The first thing I am going to do is celebrate with my team. These guys have such experience and they have guided me so much. This win puts us in a really good position for the rest of the year.” – Myatt Snider


