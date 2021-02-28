Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead Post-Race Quotes

Ford Performance Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series – Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead Miami Speedway | Sunday, February 28, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

5th – Kevin Harvick

6th – Michael McDowell

7th – Ryan Newman

16th – Brad Keselowski

18th – Chase Briscoe

19th – Chris Buescher

23rd – Cole Custer

24th – Anthony Alfredo

25th – Joey Logano

28th – Matt DiBenedetto

29th – Ryan Blaney

30th – Aric Almirola

33rd – Josh Bilicki

34th – BJ McLeod

FORD PERFORMANCE QUOTES

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light Ford Mustang — HOW DID YOU GUT IT OUT AND GET YOUR MUSTANG GOOD AT THE END OF THE RACE? “We actually had a good car the second half of the race. We were just way too loose in the first third of the race. The Busch Light Ford team did a great job of getting the car better and a great job on pit road keeping our track position and the things we had early in the race, so I’m just really proud of the way that everybody is battling right now. I would consider these three tracks that we’ve gone to so far kind of hit or miss for me as far as my like-ability as far as driving and the things we have going on. To have the finishes that we’ve had in the first three races says a lot about our team.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stop Ford Mustang — WHAT DOES THIS SAY ABOUT YOUR TEAM? I think it says a whole lot for this whole Front Row Motorsports organization. We’re just making huge improvements and to come here to a very challenging mile-and-a-half and run in the top 10 and not luck our way in, we raced there all night long, is super impressive. Thank you to everybody back at the shop. I’ve got to thank Love’s Travel Stop, Speedy Cash, Freight Auctions, Speedco and especially Ford and our Roush Yates engines are super strong right now. Everything is clicking. The momentum is going and it’s pretty awesome right now. It’s exciting to be a part of this organization and to have this momentum. Like I said, this is a win for us to come to Homestead and run in the top 10.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang — WHAT WAS IT LIKE OUT THERE? “I felt like for all the things we went through to finish 17th or 18th was a good recovery for being two laps down to catch back up. I’m still just learning so much. I felt like it took me until halfway through the race to even understand what I needed to do and then I definitely got schooled on restarts at the beginning and that’s kind of everything in this deal. It’s gonna take time. It’s gonna take experience and learning the hard way, so we’ll continue to build on it. I felt like this was our first real race of the season in a sense, so we’ll go to Vegas and now we’ll finally be able to start a little bit towards the front and pit stall selection will be a little bit better, so hopefully it will pay dividends.”