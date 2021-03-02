5 Interstate Car Moving Tips to Remember

Whether you’re moving to a new home in another state because of job opportunities there or for any other reason (like your kid going to college or buying a nice property for cheap), transporting your vehicle poses some unique challenges.

Sure, you can always drive your car across states on your own and treat it as a great road trip adventure. However, if you have considerations that automatically leave out this option, you have no choice but to have it transported by a moving company.

While this may seem an all too easy remedy, it requires a lot of planning and some legwork before you can safely move your car to your new place. Here are five tips you should remember to make your car’s interstate transport uneventful:

Hire a reliable mover.

Since your vehicle will be loaded onto a carrier and travel several miles from point A to point B, there are a lot of things that could go wrong if you settled for a mover with shady credentials. The cheapest doesn’t necessarily mean the best option; at times, you really get what you pay for.

As such, be sure to do some research to determine that you are, indeed, hiring a reliable automotive transport service there is. Among other things, you should check if the company has a license to operate or if it has different trucks that are suited for particular transport requirements. The mover should also present insurance coverage options to ensure that potential damages or even loss of vehicle are fully covered. Additionally, see whether the moving company has a sterling record (including reliable time frame and satisfied clients) to gauge whether they are worthy of trust in transporting your prized vehicle.

In short, hire the company because it has the best credentials among all your options and not because it offers the lowest rates.

Consider your budget.

Your budget should be among your top considerations when scouting for a professional auto mover. If you have limited money for the transport, you’re likely to afford an open carrier as it is the cheapest option there is. However, take note that it comes with its share of caveats, with the chief one being that your car is exposed to the elements, as well as small debris like loose road rocks that can dent your car’s paint job.

Meanwhile, if you have the budget for it or if your car is rather expensive or rare (or both), then a closed auto carrier is the right pick. It is fully enclosed and can protect your car from everything that could compromise its parts during transport. Of course, it would cost you considerably more than an open transporter but it’s the best option for total protection for your vehicle.

Prepare your car’s documents.

Several weeks or months ahead of your scheduled move, you have to secure and prepare all relevant documentation of your car for hassle-free transport. These documents include the registration papers, a copy of your driver’s license, and insurance policy. Your moving company will surely ask for copies of them, so be sure to have them ready for submission. Just don’t forget to have them sign your copies to acknowledge that they have indeed received them.

Have your trusted mechanic service your car before transport.

Before the big day comes, be sure to take your car to your mechanic to have it serviced. This might seem like just another expense that you can forego but it offers some benefits that you’ll surely find hard to pass on.

First, you can be sure that your car is in perfect running condition, which means that you can immediately use it when you arrived at your new place. Secondly, it will give you the chance to obtain a paper trail showing that your car is in perfect shape, which could come in handy if anything goes wrong with your car during the move.

Document your car before the move.

Before the scheduled moving date, be sure to take pictures or videos of your car from the outside to have proof that its exterior and interior parts are not damaged (or if they are, that the damages are easily identifiable). Also, take videos of your car as you’re starting up the engine, so you can prove that it runs perfectly well.

Should your car encounters any damage while being transported, you can use your digital proof to file for a claim to have the damages covered.

With these five tips, moving your car should be safe, efficient, and hassle-free.