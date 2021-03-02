Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford’s Logano Looking To Extend Vegas Win Streak

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS ADVANCE

NASCAR’s top three national series move from Florida to Nevada for this weekend’s tripleheader at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ford has 29 combined wins in the NASCAR Cup, NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since the track began hosting events in 1996. One year ago, Joey Logano and Chase Briscoe took Ford to Victory Lane with Logano successfully defending his win from 2019.

This Week’s Schedule:

Friday, March 5 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, March 6 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 4:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, March 7 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT LVMS

· Ford leads all manufacturers with 13 series wins in 26 all-time events.

· Roush Fenway Racing tops all organizations with 7 victories, including the first three.

· Ford has won four of the last six at LVMS (Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano twice).

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT LVMS

· Ford has 11 NASCAR XFINITY Series wins at LVMS.

· Chase Briscoe won both races last season.

· Jack Roush leads all car owner with 6 series victories at LVMS.

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT LVMS

· Ford has 5 series wins at LVMS.

· Ford’s last win came by Grant Enfinger, who won the 2018 playoff race.

· Joe Ruttman, Greg Biffle, Travis Kvapil and Tyler Reddick also have one Ford win each.

BRISCOE COMPLETES VEGAS FIRST

Chase Briscoe became the first driver to win both NASCAR XFINITY Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since the track began hosting two events a year in 2018. Briscoe won spring event, which had to be run over the course of two days due to rain, after leading a race-high 89 laps. The key to his victory, however, was the pit crew, which got Briscoe off pit road first and allowed him to lead the final 36 circuits to post his first win of the season. He followed that up in the playoff opener with a dominating performance that saw him lead 164-of-200 laps. Briscoe won all three stages and left the track with the points lead and a guaranteed spot in the Round of 8.

VEGAS PROVES TO BE LOGANO’S BEST TRACK

When you win back-to-back races at any track like Joey Logano has done the past two years at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you’re going to improve your career average. For Logano, those wins have helped make Las Vegas his best track on the circuit statistically as he sports an 8.4 average finish in 15 career starts. In fact, it’s the only track in which he’s made more than 10 career starts where his average finish is in single digits. Besides his two victories, Logano has 6 top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes at LVMS since joining the circuit in 2009. He had his streak of nine consecutive top-10 efforts end the last time the series visited in September when he finished 14th.

ROUSH RULES

There have been two Roush Fenway Racing drivers who have posted consecutive NASCAR Cup Series victories at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jeff Burton won in 1999 and 2000 while Matt Kenseth did it in his championship season of 2003 and 2004. In fact, Roush Fenway Racing has been a force in both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series at the 1.5-mile facility. The organization has posted seven NCS wins and six NXS victories for a total of 13 overall, which includes back-to-back weekend sweeps in 1999 and 2000. In addition, RFR has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series triumphs.

TEAM PENSKE ON VEGAS ROLL

Team Penske has had great success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and will be looking to extend its years of winning at least one Cup race to four this weekend. Joey Logano is the two-time defending winner of Sunday’s scheduled Pennzoil 400 while teammate Brad Keselowski has three wins at the 1.5-mile track since coming to Ford in 2013. Overall, Team Penske has five wins in the last 11 series starts on the Cup side while also producing three victories in the NASCAR XFINITY Series during that same stretch of time.

SWEEP DELIGHT FOR KESELOWSKI

Brad Keselowski completed a weekend sweep in 2014 after taking the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series events on consecutive days. Even though Keselowski led the most laps in the NCS race, he needed a little bit of luck and got it on the final lap when Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was in conservation mode, ran out of gas on the back straightaway. That enabled Keselowski to win going away and post the first of his six victories that season.

MARTIN LEADS FORD CHARGE IN INAUGURAL VEGAS CUP EVENT

Ford took the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the inaugural race at the 1.5-mile facility on March 1, 1998 as Mark Martin led a manufacturer runaway that saw 13 of the top 14 finishers driving a Taurus. The win was the first for Taurus, which became the first full-time four-door entry in NASCAR, after Ford decided to use it in the NASCAR Cup Series starting with the 1998 season. Martin bested Roush Fenway teammate Jeff Burton by 1.605 seconds to win the Las Vegas 400 with Rusty Wallace, Johnny Benson and Jeremy Mayfield rounding out the top-five. The only non-Ford to finish in the top-10 was the late Dale Earnhardt, who was eighth.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT LAS VEGAS

1998 – Mark Martin

1999 – Jeff Burton

2000 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Matt Kenseth

2004 – Matt Kenseth

2008 – Carl Edwards

2011 – Carl Edwards

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2016 – Brad Keselowski

2018 – Kevin Harvick (1) and Brad Keselowski (2)

2019 – Joey Logano (1)

2020 – Joey Logano (1)

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT LAS VEGAS

1999 – Mark Martin

2000 – Jeff Burton

2002 – Jeff Burton

2005 – Mark Martin

2009 – Greg Biffle

2012 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2013 – Sam Hornish Jr.

2014 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Joey Logano

2020 – Chase Briscoe (Sweep)

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT LAS VEGAS

1997 – Joe Ruttman

1999 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Travis Kvapil

2016 – Tyler Reddick

2018 – Grant Enfinger (2)