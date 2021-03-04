Young’s Motorsports Bucked Up 200 Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Bucked Up 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Motorsports

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: 27th

2021 Owner Points Position: Fifth (T)

Bucked Up 200 Starting Position: 15th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 18

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

He’s Back: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright returns to the Young’s Motorsports entry after successfully making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course on Feb. 20.

Wright made his Young’s Motorsports debut in the 2021 season-opener NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he contended for a top-10 finish before being swept into an accident coming to the checkered flag. He finished 12th after starting 27th.

Daytona Road Course Recap: In Truck Series competition, substitute driver Kaz Grala finished eighth in the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco. Chevrolet Silverado. Grala contended for a top-five finish but got shuffled during the last restart in NASCAR overtime – resulting in the eighth-place effort.

In his Xfinity debut, Wright finished a competitive 18th after starting 19th for Sam Hunt Racing.

Strong Start For Young’s Motorsports: Between Wright’s top-15 finish and driver Kaz Grala’s eighth-place performance in the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, Young’s Motorsports is sitting tied for fifth in the owner standings.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s with Friday night’s Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 125th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 124 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has eight prior Truck Series races as crew chief at Las Vegas with a win during the 2017 Truck Series season with driver Ben Rhodes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@kriswrightraces).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to my first intermediate track with Young’s Motorsports on Friday night. The team has had a solid start to the 2021 Truck Series season and it’s my job to continue that momentum with a strong finish with our No. 02 First National Bank Chevrolet Silverado.”

On Returning To Trucks: “I had a blast at Daytona. We were so close to a top-10 or better before chaos erupted coming to the checkered flag. I cannot thank the Young’s Motorsports team enough for allowing me to concentrate my efforts on the Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Now, it’s time to get back to business in Trucks.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 29th

2021 Owner Points Position: 30th

Bucked Up 200 Starting Position: 20th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 17

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Return: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway looking to improve on his track-best 16th place run at the 1.5-mile speedway in September 2020.

Fogleman started 18th and through strategy was able to stay on the lead lap and earn one of his 11 top-20 finishes during his rookie Truck Series season.

In his Las Vegas debut, Fogleman delivered a respectable 19th place effort.

Daytona Road Course Recap: In the second Truck Series race of the season, Fogleman started 28th and utilized the 51-lap event mostly in wet conditions to pick up nine spots and earn a lead-lap 19th place finish in his second trip to the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

It was the second consecutive year where Fogleman delivered a 19th place finish on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the Bucked Up 200.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

A Look Back: Even with a worldwide pandemic, Fogleman completed a full 23-race schedule in 2020 earning a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway in August, while also tallying three top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes throughout the seven-month season.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to go back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. I had a lot of fun with the track last year. Its wide grooves provided plenty of opportunities to make moves and race.

“We had a 16th place finish last fall and I feel we learned a lot as a team during that race and hopefully we can pick up on that Friday night.”

On 2021 Truck Series Season: “We overcame the odds and made the show at Daytona without the luxury of points to fall back on – but unfortunately didn’t have the performance we were looking for late in the race.

“We picked up the pace considerably at the Daytona Road Course and I feel like the communication with Pickle is only getting stronger. Go big or go home this weekend at Las Vegas.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Credit MRI

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 28th

2021 Owner Points Position: 29th

Bucked Up 200 Starting Position: 33rd (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 103

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Return: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will make his fifth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 5, 2021.

In his previous four starts, Boyd earned a track-best 20th place finish in September 2019 and plans to roll the dice to improve on his 25th and 28th place finishes respectively from 2020.

Daytona Road Course Recap: In his road racing return in Trucks at Daytona, Boyd earned a disappointing 39th place finish in the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

While running solidly in the top-20, a mechanical issue sent Boyd’s No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado to the garage and done for the night, just 13 laps shy of the checkered flag.

Fix Now, Pay Later: This weekend at Daytona, Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of Credit MRI.

For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services with its industry-first and only 30 DAY NO FEE GUARANTEE. Simply put if they do not deliver results then you pay nothing.

Whether you are looking to purchase a home, car, RV, jet ski, motorcycle, or simply looking to improve your credit score to lower your current interest rates, Credit MRI is your one stop credit repair partner.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 49 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway: “Who doesn’t love Vegas!? Excited to roll the dice with No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet. First mile and a half of the year and excited to see our program in action.”

On Partnering With Credit MRI: “I used to sell cars back in my part-time NASCAR days. “I would see many hard-working people unable to get approved for a car because of simple strikes on their credit reports.

“Credit MRI is helping those folks, without charging them upfront, navigate the confusing path of credit recovery. Anything that helps hard-working Americans is high on my list!”

Race Information:

The Bucked Up 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the third of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Mar. 5, 2021 shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.