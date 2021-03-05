Fort Worth, TX. (March 5, 2021) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are pleased to announce new multi-race sponsorship with SVS Vision headquartered in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Gray will be running the very first #52 SVS Vision Chevrolet Camaro in the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this coming Saturday, March 6th.

Gaulding is ready for the 300-mile race at Las Vegas after several good showings there over the past few years including a 7th place finish in September 2019. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 128 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I cannot be more pumped about partnering with a high-quality optics provider like SVS Vision and showcasing their products and services to the NASCAR community”, says Gaulding. “The Stanns and Farrells are incredible owners that have built a very successful business based on integrity and care for their customers. Their story is one that inspires me to keep chasing my dream and to be the very best at what I do…race cars!”

“Ever since I saw the movie Top Gun, I always dreamed of flying jets or racing cars and having a sponsor partner that would enable me to wear a pair of Ray-Ban Aviators! That day has finally arrived, and I could not be more excited to represent SVS Vision throughout the 2021 Xfinity season!”

Ken Stann, president of SVS Vision stated, “Sometimes in life opportunities and relationships are developed in the most unusual circumstances. This was one of them. Lisa and I knew Gray had the “it” factor the moment we met him. Now that we are here, honestly, I am so fired up to watch Gray race in the SVS Vision car this season. I’m even more excited to broaden our relationship with such a great young man. His personality, love for life, and integrity make this partnership a natural.”

Additional sponsors for the Las Vegas race event include Panini America, Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers and new associate sponsor Rootwell.com. Make sure to catch all the race action on FS1 starting at 4:30 PM Eastern Time Saturday, March 6th.

About SVS Vision

SVS Vision is a proud Michigan-based optical retailer providing outstanding customer service for over 40 years. With a large selection of top designer frames, contact lenses, caring staff and doctors who care about you, we hold ourselves to a higher standard when it comes to helping you find your perfect eyewear. With our US laboratory and Mt. Clemens, Michigan headquarters, SVS Vision is committed to providing quality, American-made workmanship at affordable prices. Offering even more value, our 45-Day Gotta Love ‘Em Guarantee provides our customers with peace of mind. For more information, visit: SVSVision.com.

About Rootwell

Rootwell Products, Inc. is a research, engineering, and manufacturing company that is specialized to the advancement of quality tree and plant care. The official Rootwell products on our website are award winners, time tested, and proven to provide natural benefits to trees, shrubs, and plants. For more information, visit: Rootwell.com.

About Panini America

The Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.



Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/.

You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered an “outside of the box” company that works with clients and sponsor partners to provide “stand out” experiences leveraging the motorsports, music, and other professional sports platforms. SMG uses advanced technology solutions and processes to provide highly effective and measurable results. For more information, visit www.standoutmg.com.