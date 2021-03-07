CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Post Race Notes & Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

PENNZOIL 400

TEAM CHEVY RACE NOTES & QUOTES

MARCH 7, 2021

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE ERIK JONES, NO. 43 MEDALLION BANK CAMARO ZL1 1LE RICKY STENHOUSE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

Kyle Larson (Chevrolet) Brad Keselowski (Ford) Kyle Busch (Toyota) Denny Hamlin (Toyota) Ryan Blaney (Ford)

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series continues with Round 5, the Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway, on Sunday, March 14. FOX will telecast the race live at 3:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner:

WE KNEW YOU WERE GOING TO BE QUICK WHEN YOU CAME TO HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS, BUT TODAY YOU WERE DOMINATE IN THIS RACE

“Yeah, thanks. It was such an awesome race car. Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody did a great job preparing this piece. It was so much fun to drive. I could go wherever I wanted to. I knew we had a really good car once we would kind of get single-filed out; but just drafting early in the run was tough. But thank you so much Mr. Hendrick, Jeff Gordon, and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for the amazing opportunity I’ve been gifted. Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, everybody at the engine shop, thank you so much for all the hard work This is definitely special.”

YOU MENTIONED MR. HENDRICK AND EVERYTHING THAT HE HAS DONE FOR YOU IN YOUR CAREER. AND NOW YOU’RE RUNNING THE NO. 5 THAT RICKY HENDRICK MADE SO FAMOUS WHEN HE WAS DRIVING. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN TO YOU?

“It means a lot. This is Rick’s most special paint scheme, for obvious reasons. And it’s just an honor for me to be able to drive it in our first time out with this color scheme. Like I said, it’s blessed. Thanks to all the fans for coming out and to everybody at home watching on TV. That was some fun racing on the re-starts, so I hope everybody enjoyed it. I know I did. I had fun racing Brad (Keselowski) and Denny (Hamlin) and everybody and tried to give it away there coming to a green flag stop; but thankfully we were able to have a good enough car to hold them all off.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

A WINNER LAST WEEK AND 9th PLACE FINISHER THIS WEEK. YOU WERE REALLY GOOD AT THE BEGINNING THERE, JUST NOT QUITE WHAT YOU NEEDED AT THE END.

“We had a couple of issues. Just execution things. We struggled a little bit on pit road and then I stalled it and that killed us. We had a shot at the lead then and I could never really make it up. The Liberty University Chevy was really good and congrats to Kyle (Larson, race winner). That’s awesome. Our cars are fast right now. He did a great job.”

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 MEDALLION BANK CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 10th

“it was a really good day for us in the Richard Petty Motorsports Medallion Bank No. 43 Chevy. It was a good day to build. It was way better than last week. We’re really headed in the right direction. We tried a lot of different things this week and made a lot of different changes and it’s just nice to see them pay off and get a Top 10 out of it. That was definitely our goal for today, I felt like. So, hopefully we can keep building on that and continue to get better and better each week.”

RICKY STENHOUSE, JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 11th

“It was a really solid day for our No. 47 Kroger team. We had a really strong run here last year, and our intermediate track program has really been improving over last year and this year. Consistency is key and with a solid run last week and a better run this week, this is exactly what we need to keep our momentum going and continue improving. Everyone at JTG Daugherty Racing has been working really hard and our pit crew has had some really solid weeks. I’m looking forward to continue improving next week at Phoenix Raceway.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was definitely better at the end of the race today than it was to start off. We were extremely loose for a majority of the race, but it started to come alive late in Stage 3. We were tight at the end, which is not surprising because we had a ton of wedge in our car. I tried to get the No. 47 at the end, but he was pretty good and I just had to keep backing up my entry. We didn’t have the greatest of cars, but we hung in there and turned it into a decent day. Good job by Justin Alexander and all of the crew on their hard work to turn things around in the race. We have some work to do, but we will get it.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 NATURAL LIGHT NATURDAYS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 15th

“We were kind of all over the place to start the race in our No. 37 Natural Light Naturdays Chevrolet. I felt like we needed to be in the track a little bit more from the start, and Trent (Owens, crew chief) did an excellent job on pit road of adjusting every time we came down and getting our car to where it needed to be. We were strong at the end and I’m proud that we were able to hold our track position and get a top-15 finish out of it. We’re running really strong between us and our teammates and all we can do is keep digging.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 19th

“We just really missed it today on our setup, we could never find the balance that we needed with the Monster Energy Chevy. It is disappointing for everyone, but there is no quit in this team, so we will go back and evaluate.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 BEN GALLAHER/QUARTZ HILL CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 22nd

“Today was a tough day for our No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, but I’m thankful to my team for sticking with me and fighting all day. I started off the day just way too edgy in the rear and couldn’t run anything but the bottom. We started to make some gains on it throughout the race, but it just stayed a touch free pretty much all day. Unfortunately, we had a tire rub towards the middle of the final stage, and I thought we had a tire going down, so we had to pit outside of our window. Luckily, we ended up being able to stretch the fuel long enough to just make it to the checkered flag without pitting again. My team and I kept after it as much as we could today and will study this race to learn how to be better for our next trip to Las Vegas.”

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 CAMPING WORLD CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 26th

“We were off at the beginning of the race today. The front of the car was bouncing a lot. My crew made a lot of changes and we got it pretty decent by the end of the race. We will keep working and be better in Phoenix.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 27th

“Big bummer there. I really struggled in dirty air all day, but we were pretty fast. Once things got strung out and we could get going and get some clean air on the race car, I had an issue when we pitted and some stayed out on the restart; got back through the field, got back to ninth and then cut a left rear with like 15 (laps) to go. We definitely should have at least had a solid Top-10 day for Ally and Hendrick Motorsports. But a big congrats to the No. 5 (Kyle Larson, race winner) team. That was really cool to see Kyle get a win early. Hopefully we can join him in that next week and have a good one in Phoenix. I’m looking forward to getting to a short track.”



