RCR Post Race Report – Las Vegas 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Earn Hard-Fought 12th-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was definitely better at the end of the race today than it was to start off. We were extremely loose for a majority of the race, but it started to come alive late in Stage 3. We were tight at the end, which is not surprising because we had a ton of wedge in our car. I tried to get the No. 47 at the end, but he was pretty good and I just had to keep backing up my entry. We didn’t have the greatest of cars, but we hung in there and turned it into a decent day. Good job by Justin Alexander and all of the crew on their hard work to turn things around in the race. We have some work to do, but we will get it.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Chevrolet Team Fight Hard Through Adversity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“Today was a tough day for our No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, but I’m thankful to my team for sticking with me and fighting all day. I started off the day just way too edgy in the rear and couldn’t run anything but the bottom. We started to make some gains on it throughout the race, but it just stayed a touch free pretty much all day. Unfortunately, we had a tire rub towards the middle of the final stage and I thought we had a tire going down, so we had to pit outside of our window. Luckily, we ended up being able to stretch the fuel long enough to just make it to the checkered flag without pitting again. My team and I kept after it as much as we could today and will study this race to learn how to be better for our next trip to Las Vegas.” -Tyler Reddick