Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Post Race Report – Las Vegas 400

By Official Release
0

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Earn Hard-Fought 12th-Place Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“The No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE was definitely better at the end of the race today than it was to start off. We were extremely loose for a majority of the race, but it started to come alive late in Stage 3. We were tight at the end, which is not surprising because we had a ton of wedge in our car. I tried to get the No. 47 at the end, but he was pretty good and I just had to keep backing up my entry. We didn’t have the greatest of cars, but we hung in there and turned it into a decent day. Good job by Justin Alexander and all of the crew on their hard work to turn things around in the race. We have some work to do, but we will get it.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Chevrolet Team Fight Hard Through Adversity at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“Today was a tough day for our No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, but I’m thankful to my team for sticking with me and fighting all day. I started off the day just way too edgy in the rear and couldn’t run anything but the bottom. We started to make some gains on it throughout the race, but it just stayed a touch free pretty much all day. Unfortunately, we had a tire rub towards the middle of the final stage and I thought we had a tire going down, so we had to pit outside of our window. Luckily, we ended up being able to stretch the fuel long enough to just make it to the checkered flag without pitting again. My team and I kept after it as much as we could today and will study this race to learn how to be better for our next trip to Las Vegas.” -Tyler Reddick


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Post-Race Cup Quotes
Next articleSweet redemption for Larson at Las Vegas

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Post Race Notes & Quotes

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Race Winner: “Yeah, thanks. It was such an awesome race car. Cliff (Daniels, crew chief) and everybody did a great job preparing this piece."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Post-Race Cup Quotes

Official Release - 0
BRAD KESELOWSKi, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang - WHAT DID YOU SAY TO KYLE LARSON? “I’m just really happy for him."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Post-Race Report – Las Vegas – 03.07.21

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch (third), Denny Hamlin (fourth), Martin Truex Jr. (sixth) and Christopher Bell (seventh) all drove to top-10 finishes in their Toyota Camrys in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category