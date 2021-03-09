GMS Racing ARCA Phoenix Preview

Jack Wood, No. 21 Quick Quack Car Wash Chevrolet

Phoenix Raceway Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 8, Best finish: 11 ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series West

Starts: 1, Best start: 5, Best finish: 9, Top 10s: 1

Notes:

Quick Quack Car Wash will feature on Jack Wood’s No. 21 Chevrolet this Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 412 this weekend in Phoenix. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

Wood has two previous starts at Phoenix Raceway in the ARCA Menards Series West. He started eighth in both events and finished 11th in his first start, but his 2020 race was cut short due to a crash.

Quote:

“Phoenix is the only track on our schedule that I’ve been to before so I know what I need when we unload there. That gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend. It’s probably my favorite track on the schedule because you can get back to the throttle really early in one and two. We should be able to find some speed pretty quick. The guys on this GMS team are awesome and this is the best shot we’ve had this year to compete for a win, so hopefully we’re there at the end.”

