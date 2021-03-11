Ag-Pro Expands Partnership with Talladega Superspeedway with Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, set for Saturday, April 24

Will be Part of a Doubleheader with ARCA Menards Series; GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race Completes Weekend on Sunday, April 25

TALLADEGA, Ala (March 11, 2021) – Officials from Talladega Superspeedway and Ag-Pro Companies, a regional John Deere dealership across eight states, announced today that the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 2.66-mile venue on Saturday, April 24, will be known the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA.

The new entitlement expands the already strong partnership between the 2.66-mile track and Ag-Pro Companies, which is also the Official Tractor Dealer of Talladega Superspeedway. The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA marks the second consecutive Xfinity Series race at Talladega in which Ag-Pro has been the primary sponsor. Last fall’s Xfinity event was also the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA.

“Ag-Pro is very excited bring back the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway this year for the spring race,” said James Groover, CEO of Ag-Pro Companies. “We are extremely honored to be the official track partner again as fans are able to return to the track for the race!”

Ag-Pro Companies, headquartered in Boston, GA, was founded in 1958. Ag-Pro is one of the largest privately-owned John Deere dealership in North America offering a complete line of lawn and garden equipment, small tractors, agricultural equipment and construction worksite products. With 77 locations across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee, Ag-Pro serves a diverse customer base and has over 1,500 employees on staff to provide customers with the highest level of service. For more information, visit www.agproco.com.

“We are proud that Ag-Pro continues to see Talladega Superspeedway as a great platform to showcase their incredible products,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “The company has been a tremendous partner, and we are excited to have them as a member of the Talladega family.”

The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA will once again be a part of the Dash 4 Cash program, which awards a $100,000 bonus to the highest finishing NASCAR Xfinity Series regular in select races. In last year’s Dash 4 Cash, Ross Chastain earned two of the four $100,000 bonus prizes with runner-up finishes at Talladega Superspeedway and at Pocono Raceway. Also earning $100,000 bonuses were Noah Gragson for his own runner-up finish at Atlanta, and A.J. Allmendinger for finishing fourth at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Justin Haley captured both Xfinity Series races at Talladega in 2020.

The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA will be a part of a double-dose of action on Saturday, April 24 with the ARCA Menards Series race kicking off the day at 12 Noon CT. The Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA gets the green flag at 3:00 p.m. CT. Sunday’s anchor event, the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series, is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. CT start. Justin Haley won both of the track’s NASCAR Xfinity Series races last year, including the fall Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA.

To ensure the safest environment possible for guests, Talladega Superspeedway is implementing enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols and procedures including screening guests before entering the facility, requiring face coverings to be worn and six feet social distancing maintained throughout their visit.

Tickets for the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA and weekend RV camping can be purchased by calling 877.Go2.DEGA. Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Three- and four-wide racing at 200 mph are a norm at Talladega Superspeedway, along with nail-biting, photo finishes. For information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.