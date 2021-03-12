SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Phoenix Raceway Spring Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Call 811 Before You Dig 200

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Z Grills

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Mike Tyska

Call 811 Before You Dig 200 Starting Position: 16th (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 14th | 2021 Owner Points Position: 18th

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 709; competed last at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 7, 2020 (Start: 23rd | Finish: 27th).

Chassis No. 709 also competed in the spring 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 7, 2020 (Start: 19th | Finish: 31st).

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

It’s Your Turn: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. welcome Z Grills as the primary partner of the team’s No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday afternoon’s Call 811 Before You Dig 200.

Phoenix marks the first of a multi-race deal where Z Grills, one of the most respected names in pellet grills will be the primary partner.

About Z Grills: As an industry-leading manufacture for more than 30 years, Z Grills manufactured grills, kitchen equipment and outdoor products for several top brands in the industry.

Five years ago, Z Grills launched its own brand. With more than 500% yearly sales growth, Z Grills has quickly become the best pellet grills in the market and received tons of great reviews among mass media sites, BBQ influencers and Z Grills customers.

Now, Z Grills has grew into one of the most respected brands in the pellet grill industry.

﻿Z Grills 8 in 1 pellet grills can grill, smoke, bake, roast, sear, braise, barbecue or char-grill.

See how Joe Graf Jr. cooks with Z Grills by clicking here.

Saving You Some Money: To celebrate the partnership, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount on every item online, using the code JoeGraf07 at checkout.

Year of the Underdogs: Heading to Homestead-Miami Speedway two weeks ago, Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams and a personal investor in Joe Graf Jr.’s racing career launched a video on Twitter offering an exclusive glimpse into his personal life and his reason for wanting to be a part of NASCAR – exclusively with Graf Jr.

Since its release on Feb. 25, 2021, the video has gone viral with over 125,000 views and feedback from some of the sports’ icons including retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and current 23XI Racing driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

The video has since been uploaded on YouTube and can be seen clicking here.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Starts: Sophomore NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr. will make his third start at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Saturday, Mar. 13, 2021.

Having to qualify his No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro on-time last March, Graf Jr. impressed with a 19th-place qualifying effort but was collected in a late-race accident.

In the season finale last November, Graf Jr. contented for a top-20 finish until gremlins late in the race resulted in a 27th place result.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 23.9 and an average result of 22.1.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Recap: In last weekend’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Graf was able to overcome a loose No. 07 Bucked Up Chevrolet to bolt towards the top-20 in Stage 3 and quickly maneuvered himself inside the top-20 in the closing laps, claiming 18th at the checkered flag.

The result was the team’s third top-20 finish of 2021 and moved Graf Jr. up one position in the Xfinity Series standings to 14th.

Last year after four races, he sat a distant 29th in the championship standings.

Put Me In Coach: In an effort to strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 Z Grills | Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 80 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Mike Tyska is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon.

Tyska joined SS GreenLight Racing in January after honing his skills in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions and working for teams like Germain Racing, GMS Racing and Rick Ware Racing.

Tyska was a part of Todd Bodine’s 2006 championship season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Germain Racing.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 17 Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon.

Yeley is set to make his 337th career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and 21st at the 1.0-mile speedway. At his hometown race track, Yeley has earned three top-10 finishes, including a track best of sixth in 2006 driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Phoenix Raceway: “I’m looking for redemption this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. I particularly like the race track, but do not have the results to show for it.

“We had a fast car last November but unfortunately cut down a tire and didn’t get the finish we deserved.

“Hopefully, we can continue our momentum of a solid start to the 2021 season and deliver Z Grills a hot finish in their debut.”

On First Races Of 2021 Season: “The mentality around the team is good and we’re continuing to learn. We had a strong recovery from Homestead with a top-20 at Las Vegas and the race last weekend proved that we were able to overcome adversity early in the race and contend for a solid finish when it counted most.

“We’re heading in the right direction and we hope we can end the west coast swing on another positive.”

On New Z Grills Partnership: “I am thrilled to welcome Z Grills to NASCAR and to our SS GreenLight Racing team. Grilling at race tracks has always been a staple of the environment whether you are up close and personal with the race team or race fans bonding in the infield talking about their race track experience.

“I’m excited about all the levels we can make the partnership grow throughout the season.”

Race Information:

The Call Before You Dig 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fifth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-car field will take the green flag on Sat., Mar. 13, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.