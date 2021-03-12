Blaine Perkins Makes Xfinity Debut with Our Motorsports as Moffitt Looks to Continue Strong Season

Our Motorsports is headed west for the second week in a row as they bring the duo of Brett Moffitt and Xfinity Series newcomer Blaine Perkins to Phoenix Raceway. The “Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811” will be a 200 lap, 200-mile race around the 1-mile tri-oval based in Avondale, Arizona for the NASCAR Xfinity Series competitors.

Saturday, Blaine Perkins straps into the No.23 Chevy for his first Xfinity Series start representing Raceline Wheels, Team Chevy, and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation on his Chevy Camaro racecar. Raceline Wheels is a market leader in the design and manufacturing of wheels for off-road, street, and track use. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation focuses on programs to generate awareness and funding for childhood and ovarian cancers. Perkins will start from the 28th starting position on Saturday for his series debut.

Meanwhile, Brett Moffitt and the No.02 Our Motorsports Chevy will start from the 20th starting position when the green flag drops. The No.02 team enters the weekend ninth in owners’ points standings and will be representing #TeamChevy on their Chevy Camaro.

Driver Brett Moffit:

“We’ve had a really strong start to the year at Our Motorsports. We struggled a little bit at Phoenix last year but the amount of speed we’ve shown all year is very promising heading into this weekend. I know our guys have worked really hard at continuing to improve our program over the offseason and I think this weekend will be representative of that.”

Driver Blaine Perkins:

I’m excited to make my debut this weekend at Phoenix with Our Motorsports. I’ve been training, mentally, and physically over the past few months to prepare me for this opportunity, and now I’m ready! I have to thank Our Motorsports for this opportunity, along with Team Chevy, but also Raceline Wheels and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation for their support.

Past Results at Las Vegas for Our Motorsports:

Last year, Moffit piloted the No.02 for both races in Phoenix. The team earned a 19th place finish in the spring race and repeated the result with another 19th place finish in the fall event.

Tune in:

Tune in for the “Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811” at Phoenix Raceway this Saturday to watch the Our Motorsports team compete. Fans can catch the action on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 5:30pm ET and by following Our Motorsports on social media.